Star Wars: Squadrons The Mandalorian DLC adding free cosmetics from the show

Star Wars: Squadrons will continue its commitment to free cosmetics with The Mandalorian DLC coming later this week.

As EA, Motive and Lucasfilm announced today, the popular Disney+ series will be spliced into Squadrons on October 28, with eight earnable cosmetics available for diehard fans. In total, the DLC will add one hologram, one decal, one piece of dashboard flair, and one hanging flair each for the Imperial and New Republic factions. You can see some of those up close below, and yes, Baby Yoda is prominently featured.

(Image credit: Motive)

"The Mandalorian is something that has often been a source of inspiration for us due to its close proximity to our game's timeline, so it only felt natural to pay homage to it," Motive said in a statement. "Paying homage to the iconic character, we've made sure to create this wonderful new dashboard decoration based on a 'Mysterious Creature.' This figure can adorn any dashboard across the New Republic's starfighters, meaning the fan-favorite Tuggtar bobblehead now has a rival!"

Star Wars: Squadrons has been a hit for Motive, and the studio is nowhere near finished with the Star Wars universe. Earlier this month, general manager Patrick Klaus teased that "We have several projects in the works. Unfortunately, they are undisclosed so there's very little I can share right now. What I can tell you is there is a lot of ambition going on the early success of [Star Wars: Squadrons] in the studio, a lot of appetites to innovate."