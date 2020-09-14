Star Wars: Squadrons 'Hunted' short introduces you to your new TIE wingman

A new Star Wars: Squadrons short titled 'Hunted' is all about Varko Grey, a TIE Squadron Leader who will play an important role in the campaign. Check it out above.

The CG short looks absolutely stunning and sounds incredible - the space battles look especially good (and expensive) and are nearly on-par with some of the film battles, and the sounds effectively place you in the heart of the battle. 'Hunted' was created in collaboration with Motive Studios, Lucasfilm, and Industrial Light and Magic - all studios that are incredibly well-versed in creating expansive Star Wars set pieces.

'Hunted' is set before the events of Star Wars: Squadrons and shortly after the Battle of Endor from Return of the Jedi. Imperial forces are retreating after the New Republic surprises them with an attack on their dockyard at Var-Shaa, and Titan Squadron Leader Varko Grey gets stranded after the Imperial destroyer he's meant to return to jumps to lightspeed just as he pulls up. He's chased down to the planet's surface by a rogue New Republic X-Wing pilot, who tells him over comms that "the war is over." Grey eventually shakes the X-Wing and washes up on the shores of Var-Shaa, ending the short with "it's not over yet."

According to the press release, Grey will be a character that you fight alongside in the campaign, so expect to see his face again when Star Wars: Squadrons drops for PS4, Xbox One, and PC on October 2.