Popular

Star Wars book reveals new take on Rey and Kylo's final moments together

By

A surprise, to be sure, but a welcome one

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

One of the most emotional moments in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been fleshed out thanks to the upcoming “Expanded Edition” novelisation. Not only does it feature a slightly tweaked final moment between Kylo Ren and Rey, but it includes a callback to one of the most iconic lines in a galaxy far, far away.

Post-battle with the Emperor on Exegol, Kylo and Rey share one final piece of dialogue together. In the original, there’s a kiss and a moment of silence as the now-reformed Ben Solo dies and goes to the great Force party in the sky. In the Star Wars novel, things end slightly differently (H/T Digital Spy):

“A voice came to her through the Force, clear and strong. 'I will always be with you,' Ben said. She smiled. Let the truth of it wash over her. 'No-one's ever really gone,' she whispered."

So, ‘Reylo’ fans that were left disappointed that the fledgling romance between the two ended so abruptly can rest easy that the Rae Carson-penned book – which is due out on March 17 – creates a more tender moment and shared connection between the pair.

That even means Kylo taking Luke Skywalker’s threat that he will ‘always be with you’ if struck down in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and spinning it into a more benevolent promise. “No-one’s ever really gone,” of course, is a reference to Luke’s quick cameo in Rise of Skywalker.

The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker novelisation, meanwhile, continues to provide answers to questions that were left tantalisingly poised on the big-screen but were never followed up on. We now know Palpatine is a clone – and there should be plenty more revelations to come later this month.

Relive the Skywalker Saga with our guide on how to watch the Star Wars movies in order

Bradley Russell

GamesRadar+'s Entertainment Writer. Lover of all things Nintendo, in a tortured love/hate relationship with Crystal Palace, and also possesses an unhealthy knowledge of The Simpsons (which is of no use at parties).