First post-Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker adventure teased in new book

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker may have been a definitive end to the Skywalker Saga, but there are still plenty of stories left to tell. Case in point: the Expanded Edition novelisation of Episode 9 helps provide some information as to what Lando Calrissian will be doing next in a galaxy far, far away.

“He wasn’t returning to Pasaana after all,” the novel says of Lando’s next step. “Thousands, maybe millions of kids had been taken by the First Order – like his own little girl… Lando and [his ship] the Lady Luck would help these special kids. Find their families, if that’s what they wanted. Help them discover their place in the new galaxy. Heck, maybe he’d find his daughter.”

Compared to the Rise of Skywalker’s film version – which only had Lando and Jannah “finding out” what’s coming next – this epilogue for Lando is far more clear-cut and indicates that some seeds have been sown. Who knows, it could even spin-off into a Disney Plus series down the line for Billy Dee Williams’ swaggering smuggler.

As for the question of the identity of Lando’s daughter? She’s not specifically named as Naomi Ackie’s Jannah, though with Star Wars’ knack for long-lost relatives finding each other across constellations and cosmos, it’s hardly a stretch to suggest that the ex-Stormtrooper turns out to be Lando’s offspring.

Relive Episodes 1 through ‘til 9 with our guide on how to watch the Star Wars movies in order (and they’re not all what you might expect)