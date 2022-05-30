Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fans are trying to identify the trailer's mystery figure

The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor teaser trailer has led to fans theorizing about who is floating in the bacta tank towards the end of the trailer, with several fan favorites coming into question.

In case you missed it, last week it was revealed that EA and Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is getting a follow-up game. Shared at Star Wars Celebration, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor got its first teaser trailer which sees the return of protagonist Cal Kestis and his droid pal BD-1, as well as a 2023 release window.

There’s a tonne of small details in the trailer that fans have already begun picking apart, but one of the biggest mysteries of the trailer centers around the bacta tank Cal is staring at in the last few seconds of the teaser.

After one user shared the trailer to the Jedi Fallen Order subreddit (opens in new tab), several other fans took to the comments to theorize about who exactly the mysterious character is. Starting from the top, it looks like some people believe it could be a clone of Cal Kestis, which wouldn’t be hard to believe considering it’s difficult to see many identifying features in the darkness of the trailer.

As pointed out by other fans though, the person in the tank has white hair, which is a pretty big contrast to Cal’s auburn locks. After being compared to the likes of Final Fantasy’s Sephiroth and The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia, it was then suggested that the character in the trailer could be Jedi Master/General Rahm Kota, who makes an appearance in a number of Star Wars projects including The Force Unleashed novel, comics, and game and Star Wars Battlefront: Elite Squadron.

Other theories point toward the mysterious character potentially being Jedi Master Taron Malicos - from Jedi: Fallen Order - which actually makes a lot of sense. Although it’s not exactly clear in the trailer, we can see that the person floating in the tank has longish white hair, and scars across their shoulders and chest - just like Malicos. All of these theories are entirely plausible but unfortunately, we’ll have to wait for EA to officially reveal who it is to know for sure.