Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order mods are giving Cal dramatic makeovers

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order modders are making it easy to give Cal the makeover you may or may not feel he deserves. Over at Nexus Mods , you'll find a variety of mods that tweak Cal's appearance in both subtle and dramatic ways, as well as others that tweak performance and the general look of the game. The most popular of the whole bunch is called 'Better Call Cal,' which is designed to make Cal "less of a ginger."

' Better Call Cal ' lets you choose from two complete overhauls for Cal: Greaser Cal and Hipster Cal. Greaser Cal features a fresh buzz-cut, while Hipster Cal has a longer, slicked-back hairdo. Either option adds a bit of scruff to Cal's face and darkens his hair and complexion, effectively ridding him of his ginger identity, for better or worse.

(Image credit: Fuse00/EA)

Then there's ' Mature Cal ,' which gives Cal a questionable mustache and some lines for a more distinguished look. I love the way the 'stache curves upwards at the ends; I don't like the soul patch. You've also got the ' Dark Knight ' mod, which gives Cal a black outfit with red accents, and the ' White Knight ' mod that gives him a white and green outfit.

(Image credit: leonid9966/EA)

' Ben Skywalker ' lets you transform Cal into a completely different jedi. The mod takes inspiration from different depictions of Ben Skywalker and different art sources, with an end result that looks decidedly more youthful.

Needless to say, if you aren't happy with the way Cal looks in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, you have no reason to suffer his stock appearance any longer.