Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order could getting PS5 and Xbox Series X ports

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been rated for the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

As spotted by Gematsu , the Star Wars game appears to have been rated by Germany's USK board earlier this month. Three previous listings, dated ahead of the game's original release in November 2019, reference the Xbox One, PS4, and PC versions, but the two new listings are for the "Sony PlayStation 5" and the "Microsoft Xbox," which appears to be the USK's method of referring to the Xbox Series X.

Beyond those listings, there's no further detail on offer, but it's worth noting that developer Respawn recently released a new update for the game which would improve framerate and graphical performance when playing on new consoles . That update launched in January, but these listings could mean that a full next-gen port is on the way.

Given the sales success of Fallen Order , that wouldn't be too big a surprise, especially since Respawn and publisher EA seem to have some big plans for a Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel . Of course, no next-gen ports have been announced yet, so it's worth waiting for official confirmation. With Star Wars day on May 4 just over six weeks away, however, Respawn could be looking to reveal the upgraded versions relatively soon.

If a full port is in the works, then Respawn has been pretty busy lately. As well as continued work on Fallen Order (and the potential sequel that the first game was definitely pointing towards), the studio is also working on a brand-new IP , as spotted in a swiftly-deleted job post back in January.

