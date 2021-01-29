Star Wars fans react with puns to Daisy Ridley on The Great British Baking Show: "Bicarbonate of Yoda"

Daisy Ridley, who played Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, will be joining the celebrity version of The Great British Baking Show (The Great British Bake Off in the UK) this year. The five-part series is in support of charity Stand Up To Cancer, and will also feature James McAvoy of the X-Men franchise among the star-studded batch of well-known British names.

Star Wars fans have reacted to the news with some truly excellent punning. The jokes range from "Bicarbonate of Yoda" to "Flan Solo," and started with a tweet from comedian Justin Moorhouse, who kicked things off with: "Dough-bi One Kenobi," "Death Star Baker," and "Tartooine."

Check out the best puns below:

Daisy Ridley doing Bake Off. Can we do #starwarsbaking ?Dough-bi One KenobiDeath Star BakerTartooineJanuary 29, 2021

Flan SoloJanuary 29, 2021

Bicarbonate of YodaJanuary 29, 2021

Revenge of the SieveJanuary 29, 2021

You can even do Vader's theme in French bakes:Pain, pain, pain, tarte tatin, tarte tatin.#starwarsbakingJanuary 29, 2021

Bao Bao FettJanuary 29, 2021

The FlandalorianJanuary 29, 2021

Admiral SnackbarJanuary 29, 2021

Channel 4's head of formats and features, Sarah Lazenby, said of the star-studded series: "What we all need right now is more joy. Bake Off is serving up yet another dollop of fun courtesy of some very willing celebrities. We can't promise a huge helping of baking inspiration, but we can deliver some much-needed laughs."

Along with megastars Ridley and McAvoy, The Great British Baking Show will also feature Olympic medalist Dame Kelly Holmes, Paralympic medalist Ade Adepitan, comedians John Bishop, Katherine Ryan, Tom Allen, David Baddiel, and Rob Beckett, singers Nadine Coyle, Jade Thirlwall, Alexandra Burke, and Anne-Marie, TV stars Stacey Dooley, Nick Grimshaw, and Anneka Rice, rapper Dizzee Rascal, actor/writer Reece Shearsmith, YouTuber KSI, and psychotherapist/author Philippa Perry.

Here's hoping Ridley can whip up some Star Baker-winning macarons in honor of her fellow galaxy far, far away star Grogu.

The celebrity special will land sometime in spring 2021 on Channel 4 in the UK. The Great British Baking Show streams on Netflix in the US, so hopefully this series will arrive there sometime soon after airing in the UK. Until then, check out the best Netflix shows to stream now, and get a Star Wars marathon going with our guide to watching Star Wars movies in order.