Star Wars Battlefront 2 error codes: how to fix error codes 721, 623, and more

Star Wars Battlefront 2 error codes have been appearing in spades since the game was made available for free through the Epic Games Store over the last week.

As usual with online-based multiplayer games, error codes are no huge surprise, and Star Wars Battlefront 2 is no exception to this. Previously, we saw reports of the game's servers being overwhelmed after the Epic Games Store made the game free to download and keep for anyone for a limited time.

Now though, a spate of new Star Wars Battlefront 2 error codes have appeared online. In the various sections below, we'll be outlining each of the common error codes in EA DICE's game, as well as providing a workaround for each one.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 error code 721

This is actually an error code for Star Wars Battlefront 2 since the game first launched in 2017. The reason this error code keeps coming back is actually really simple: it's based around a DDoS attack on EA's servers for the game, and not the actual game itself.

If you ever receive error code 721 while playing Star Wars Battlefront 2, there's really only one solution. Head over to DownDetector for EA's game and keep an eye on the server status. Once all services have resumed business as usual, you'll be able to hop straight back into Battlefront 2.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 error code 623

Star Wars Battlefront 2 error code 623 actually only appeared relatively recently, in the aftermath of the game being made free through the Epic Games Store. The servers understandably took a beating with an influx of brand new players, hence the strain on EA's servers.

If you receive error code 623 while playing Star Wars Battlefront 2, it actually means your console or PC isn't properly connected to the internet. Therefore, close the game application, and head into your internet settings. Now check everything is running as it should be with a connection test, and you can resume playing once all the lights are green.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 error code 918

As with the previous error code, error message 918 for Star Wars Battlefront 2 is again due to the game's connection to servers. This time though, the error message isn't dependant on your own connection, but rather Battlefront 2 servers being operational.

Unfortunately, there's no workaround on your end for error code 918. You'll once again need to head over to DownDetector's page for Star Wars Battlefront 2, and check on the game's servers. Once everything is back up and running as it should, you'll be able to successfully boot up Battlefront 2.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 error code 524

Here's a Star Wars Battlefront 2 error code that a fair few players have encountered in the game over the past few weeks. This error code is linked to your console account, but not in the way you probably think.

It turns out people are being hit with error code 524 because they're attempting to play Star Wars Battlefront 2 through an underage account on their console. Anyone with an account age of under 13 is barred from playing EA's game, so you'll need to go into your account settings and change your age (if you're actually over 12 years old, that is).

For now, these are all the more popular error messages and codes that players have encountered in Star Wars Battlefront 2 to date. For anything else on the game, you can head over to our main Star Wars Battlefront 2 tips guide for players of all experience levels to know.

