What is Star on Disney Plus? Everything you need to know

The amount of content available on Disney Plus has just increased in a big way. That's all because of Star, a new "general entertainment" branch of the streamer that will introduce adult-oriented movies and shows.
Thanks to Star, those of us in select territories outside the US can finally stream the likes of Buffy, Lost, 24, and Atlanta through Disney Plus. There are also some very notable movies, including Deadpool 2 and Pretty Woman now available on the streaming service. But what is Star on Disney Plus, and why are you paying more for it? Let's dive into some of your biggest questions.
What is Star on Disney Plus? And where is it available?
Star on Disney Plus is officially called a new "general entertainment" branch of the streaming service, but it's basically another channel to sit alongside Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar on the homepage. Through it, Disney will release various exclusive shows and movies that were previously only available in the US, starting with Solar Opposites, Big Sky, Marvel's Helstrom, and Love, Victor.
In short, all those Hulu and FX movies and shows that the rest of the world have been missing out on should be coming to Star. If you are in the US, though, you will still need a Hulu package, as Star is not coming to North America.
Star is available in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, with other territories getting different solutions to viewing Disney's Star content. In India, for instance, that's via Hotstar, a Hulu-like subsidy streamer of Disney which is also what the new Star branding was inspired by.
Wondering why, exactly, Disney has so much adult content? Surely Disney didn't make 18 seasons of Family Guy? You are correct – Disney did not, but Fox did. And Disney bought Fox back in 2019, bringing all of the vast majority of the company's content under the Mouse. That all makes Disney Plus a very attractive subscription, but at what cost?
How much is Star on Disney Plus?
The Disney Plus price is going up in the UK from £5.99 to £7.99 per month, or £59.99 to £79.90 per year. In Australia, the price is increasing from AU$8.99 to AU$11.99 per month, or $89.99 to $119.99 for a full year.
This price change will take place in August for current Disney Plus subscribers, though newcomers will have to pay the inflated price straight away. Is Star worth the extra £2 a month? We'll let the content speak for itself.
Disney Plus Star movies and shows
There's a serious amount of new content coming to Star. Not only are some iconic movies and shows from throughout Disney and Fox's history coming to the streamer, but also some exclusives that will no doubt have everyone talking.
The headline act is Love, Victor, the Love, Simon spin-off that we've been eagerly awaiting the release of. Marvel fans will enjoy witnessing the maybe-MCU-related-maybe-not show Helstrom, which debuted last year on Hulu. Everyone eagerly awaiting Rick and Morty season 5 now has Solar Opposites, from Justin Roiland, to fill the time. And there's much, much more.
Every movie coming to Star on Disney Plus
- The 13th Warrior
- 42 To 1
- 9 To 5
- Adam (2009)
- The Air Up There
- The Alamo (2004)
- Anna And The King
- Annapolis
- Another Earth
- Another Stakeout
- Anywhere But Here
- Arachnophobia
- Australia
- Bachelor Party
- Bad Ass
- Bad Company (2002)
- Bad Company (aka: Tool Shed)
- Bad Girls (1994)
- Bad Times At The El Royale
- Baggage Claim
- The Banger Sisters
- Be Water
- Beaches
- Before And After (1996)
- Belle
- Beloved (1998)
- The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
- Best Laid Plans
- Big Trouble
- Billy Bathgate
- Black Nativity
- Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation ...
- Boys Don't Cry
- Braveheart
- Breaking And Entering
- Bringing Out The Dead
- Broadcast News
- Brokedown Palace
- Broken Lizard's Club Dread
- Brothers In Exile
- Brown Sugar
- Bubble Boy
- Bulworth
- Bushwhacked
- Can't Buy Me Love
- Casanova (2005)
- Catch That Kid
- Cedar Rapids
- Chain Reaction
- Chasing Papi
- Chasing Tyson
- Choke
- The Clearing
- Cleopatra (1963)
- Cocktail
- Cocoon: The Return
- Cold Creek Manor
- The Color Of Money
- Come See The Paradise
- The Comebacks
- Commando (1985)
- Con Air
- Conan The Barbarian
- Confetti
- Consenting Adults
- A Cool Dry Place
- Cousin Bette
- Crazy/beautiful
- Crimson Tide
- The Crucible
- Cyrus
- Damien - Omen Ii
- The Darjeeling Limited
- Dark Water
- Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes
- The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)
- The Day The Series Stopped
- Day Watch
- Deadpool 2
- Dead Presidents
- Deceived (1991)
- The Deep End
- Deep Rising
- Deion's Double Play
- The Devil Wears Prada
- Devil's Due
- Die Hard 2
- Die Hard With A Vengeance
- Double Take
- Down And Out In Beverly Hills
- Down Periscope
- Dragonball: Evolution
- Dreaming Of Joseph Lees
- Drive Me Crazy
- The Drop
- Duets
- The East
- Ed Wood
- The Edge
- Encino Man
- Enemy Of The State
- Enough Said
- Evita
- Exodus: Gods And Kings
- The Fab Five (2011)
- Far From The Madding Crowd (2015)
- The Fault In Our Stars
- The Favourite
- The Final Conflict
- Firestorm (1998)
- The Fly (1986)
- For The Boys
- Four Falls Of Buffalo
- French Connection Ii
- The French Connection
- From Hell
- Gentlemen Broncos
- A Good Day To Die Hard
- Good Morning, Vietnam
- The Good Son (1993)
- A Good Year
- The Grand Budapest Hotel
- The Great White Hype
- Grosse Pointe Blank
- Guilty As Sin
- Gun Shy
- The Happening
- Here On Earth
- High Fidelity
- High Heels And Low Lifes
- Hitchcock
- Hoffa
- Holy Man
- Hope Springs (2003)
- I Heart Huckabees
- I Love You, Beth Cooper
- I Origins
- I Think I Love My Wife
- Idiocracy
- In America
- In Her Shoes
- Independence Day
- Independence Day: Resurgence
- Inventing The Abbotts
- Jennifer´s Body
- The Jewel Of The Nile
- John Tucker Must Die
- Johnson Family Vacation
- Jordan Rides The Bus
- Joshua
- Just Married
- Just Wright
- Kingdom Come
- Kissing Jessica Stein
- Kung Pow: Enter The Fist
- Ladyhawke
- The Ladykillers (2004)
- Last Dance (1996)
- Le Divorce
- The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen
- The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou
- Live Free Or Die Hard
- Looking For Richard
- Mad Love (1995)
- The Man From Snowy River
- Margaret
- The Marine
- Marked For Death
- The Marrying Man
- Martha Marcy May Marlene
- Mash
- Max Payne
- The Maze Runner
- Medicine Man
- Melinda And Melinda
- Metro
- Miami Rhapsody
- Miller's Crossing
- Moulin Rouge (2001)
- My Father The Hero
- Mystery, Alaska
- The Namesake
- Nature Boy
- Never Die Alone
- The Newton Boys
- Night Watch (2006)
- No Mas
- Nothing To Lose
- Notorious
- Office Space
- One Hour Photo
- Oscar And Lucinda
- The Other Woman (2014)
- Our Family Wedding
- Out To Sea
- Pathfinder (2007)
- Phat Girlz
- Phone Booth
- Planet Of The Apes (1968)
- Planet Of The Apes (2001)
- Pony Excess
- The Poseidon Adventure (1972)
- Post Grad
- Powder
- The Preacher's Wife
- Pretty Woman
- Primeval
- The Puppet Masters
- The Pyramid
- Quills
- Quiz Show
- Ravenous
- Rebound
- Renaissance Man
- Revenge Of The Nerds Ii: Nerds In Paradise
- The Ringer
- Robin Hood (1991)
- The Rocker
- Romancing The Stone
- Ruby Sparks
- Runaway Bride
- Rushmore
- Ruthless People
- The Savages
- Say It Isn't So
- The Scarlet Letter
- Sea Of Shadows
- The Secret Life Of Bees
- Separate Lies
- The Sessions
- Shadow Conspiracy
- Shallow Hal
- Shining Through
- The Siege
- Signs
- Simon Birch
- A Simple Twist Of Fate
- The Sitter (2011)
- Six Days, Seven Nights
- Sleeping With The Enemy
- Solaris
- Someone Like You
- Soul Food
- Spy Hard
- Stakeout
- Starship Troopers
- Stoker
- Summer Of Sam
- Super Troopers (2002)
- Surrogates
- Swing Kids
- Taxi (2004)
- Terminal Velocity
- Thank You For Smoking
- There's Something About Mary
- The Thin Red Line (1999)
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Three Fugitives
- The Three Stooges (2012)
- Titan A.e.
- Tombstone
- Toys
- Trapped In Paradise
- Tristan & Isolde
- Up Close & Personal
- V.i. Warshawski
- Veronica Guerin
- The Village (2004)
- Von Ryan's Express
- Waiting To Exhale
- Waitress
- Waking Life
- The War Of The Roses
- The Watch (2012)
- The Waterboy
- The Way Way Back
- What's Love Got To Do With It
- When A Man Loves A Woman
- White Men Can't Jump
- William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet
- Win Win
- Woman On Top
- Working Girl (1988)
- The X-Files
- The X-Files: I Want To Believe
Every show coming to Star on Disney Plus
- According To Jim
- Alias
- American Dad
- Animal Fight Night
- Apocalypse World War I
- Apocalypse: The Second World War
- Atlanta
- Big Sky (star Original)
- Blackish
- Bloody Tales Of Europe
- Bloody Tales Of The Tower
- Bones
- Brothers & Sisters
- Buffy The Vampire Slayer
- Buried Secrets Of Wwii
- Burn Notice
- Castle
- Code Black
- Cougar Town
- Desperate Housewives
- Devious Maids
- Drugs, Inc.
- Family Guy
- Feud: Bette And Joan
- Firefly
- Flashforward
- The Fosters
- The Gifted
- Glee
- Grey's Anatomy
- Helstrom (star Original)
- The Hot Zone
- How I Met Your Mother
- Inside North Korea's Dynasty
- The Killing
- La 92
- Lance
- Lie To Me
- Lost
- Love, Victor (star Original)
- Mafia Confidential
- Maradona Confidential
- Mars
- Modern Family
- O.j.: Made In America
- Perception
- Prison Break
- Raising Hope
- Resurrection
- Revenge
- Rosewood
- Scandal
- Scream Queens
- Scrubs
- Sleepy Hollow
- Snowfall
- Solar Opposites (star Original)
- Sons Of Anarchy
- The Strain
- Terra Nova
- Terriers
- Trust
- Ugly Betty
- Ultimate Survival Wwii
- Valley Of The Boom
- Witness To Disaster
- Wwii Bomb Hunters
- The X-Files
- The 2000s: The Decade We Saw It All
- 24
- 24: Legacy
- The 80s: The Decade That Made Us
- 9/11 Firehouse
- The 90s: The Last Great Decade?
- 9-1-1
Will more movies and shows come to Star on Disney Plus?
There will be more stuff added to Star on Disney Plus every month. Disney hasn't gone into too many specifics, but has promised the likes of the Golden Girls and Kingsman: The Golden Circle will be coming in 2021. In the future, we can cross our fingers that FX exclusives like Atlanta will stream day-and-date as they are released in the US, but we again do not have specifics on that.
What about parental controls?
If you're a worried parent who doesn't want their child being introduced to the Coen brothers' filmography too early, fear not, as parental controls are easy to set up. Indeed, when you first log on, your profile will be limited to content suitable for those up to the age of 14+ and will have to manually change the settings.
If you are a parent wanting to watch Star's older rated content, then you can set up different profiles for yourself and your children. And if you're worried about your kids sneakily swapping profiles, you can also set a numbered pin to stop them accessing your profile. It's super simple.
