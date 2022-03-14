Stalker 2 appears to change its name to the Ukrainian spelling of Chornobyl

Stalker 2 has changed its name to reflect the Ukrainian spelling of Chornobyl, instead of the Russian version of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

Earlier today on March 14, ResetEra users noted that Stalker: Heart of Chernobyl had changed its name on Steam to "Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl." If you aren't aware, "Chernobyl" is the Romanization of the Russian spelling of the power plant, whereas "Chornobyl" is actually the Romanization of the Ukrainian spelling of the same location.

At first glance, this would appear to be a change resulting from the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Nothing has been announced by Stalker 2 developer GSC Game World yet, but it should be noted that the Ukrainian-based development studio announced earlier this month in March that work on Stalker 2 was officially on hold, but would "definitely continue."

While the conflict is very much still ongoing, with cities around Ukraine suffering ongoing shelling and missile strikes from Russian forces, it's unclear how or when game developers like GSC Game World will be able to return to work. As the developer themselves said earlier this month though, the focus is now on "striving to help our employees and their families to survive."

If you want to help the people of Ukraine, consider donating to The Ukrainian Red Cross, which is providing vital aid on the ground; Doctors Without Borders, which is working with local volunteers and healthcare professionals; and The Kyiv Independent, a Ukraine-based English-language newspaper which is keeping the world informed on what's happening on the ground.