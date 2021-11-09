Squid Game creator confirms season 2 is coming – and will see Gi-Hun "do something for the world"

Squid Game is returning for season 2, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed.

"So there's been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!" the writer and director told The Associated Press. "But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It's in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently. But I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen. So I will promise you this: Gi-Hun will come back, he will do something for the world."

COMEBACK SQUID: Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, creator, writer of #SquidGame says the show will be back with more Gi-hun adventures. pic.twitter.com/uqC1DIdZqyNovember 9, 2021 See more

Gi-Hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, was the ultimate winner of season 1's brutal tournament. The series ended with him turning back from a flight that would take him to the US to visit his daughter after calling the contest's organizers, seemingly intent on shutting down the games himself. With Hwang's tease about what's coming up next, it sounds like we'll be seeing Gi-Hun taking on the Front Man.

"There are some other stories in the series that have not been addressed," Hwang recently said of season 2 possibilities. "For example, the story of the police officer and the story of his brother, the Front Man. So if I end up creating season two, I'd like to explore that storyline – what is going on between those two brothers?" He added that a further installment could explore the story of the games' recruiter, as well as Gi-hun not getting on that plane.

Squid Game was a huge hit for Netflix, unseating Bridgerton as the streamer's most popular series of all time. There's no word yet on when season 2 will arrive