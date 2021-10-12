Spinoff series Tales of the Walking Dead shambling onto screens next summer

Good news if you're zany for zombies, The Walking Dead empire has just announced a new spinoff series called Tales of the Walking Dead. According to Deadline , the show will be an anthology that features both new and familiar faces from the Walking Dead universe and should be ready for your eyeballs in summer 2022.

"This series, more than any other in the Walking Dead Universe, runs on new voices, perspectives, and ideas — bringing to life stories unlike any we’ve told before," Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe, told Deadline.

You can expect six episodes in the first season of Tales of the Walking Dead, which is planned for next summer on AMC. The showrunner will be Channing Powell, who has plenty of experience with the franchise after acting as a writer and producer on both The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.

"I started as a fan of The Walking Dead and have ended up as a showrunner of what will hopefully be one of its most unique spinoffs," he said.

"That’s nuts and I’m so grateful to AMC and Scott for supporting me and my writers while we pushed, pulled, and poked at the boundaries of this universe to bring you something new and unexpected, while hopefully still tending to what core audiences loved so much about the flagship show."

Comic book adaptation The Walking Dead first aired in 2010, and spinoff Fear the Walking Dead followed in 2015. In 2020 we got The Walking Dead: World Beyond - which focused on the first-generation of teens to grow up post-outbreak - and that same year AMC announced it had greenlit a Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier focused spinoff for 2023.

Relive all the stuff and things that have happened in The Walking Dead since 2010 with our ultimate Walking Dead recap.