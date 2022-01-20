Spider-Man's most anarchistic variant Spider-Punk returns in his own solo series

Punk's not dead, and neither is the Spider-Man variant Spider-Punk. Dan Slott and Olivier Coipel's spikey wallcrawler returns this April in his first-ever comic book series – titled, appropriately enough, Spider-Punk.

Spider-Punk #1 variant cover (Image credit: Todd Nauck (Marvel Comics))

First reported by Den of Geek , the five-issue Spider-Punk series by writer Cody Ziglar and artist Justin Mason will dig into who Spider-Punk is and the unique Marvel universe (Earth-138) that he hails from. In this reality, Hobie Brown (the main Earth-616 's The Prowler) becomes Spider-Man… err, Spider-Punk… and one of his first battles featured him toppling US President Norman Osborn (yes, you read that right).

"This is very much him saying, 'I've taken out the figurehead, but now I deal with the actual institution. How do I topple the actual institution?'" Ziglar says. "And for that, he has to put together a fun little team."

And if you think that is wild, just wait until you meet their Captain America, Captain Anarchy - Karl Morgenthau, who we know best in the main Marvel U as Flag-Smasher and was adapted as Karli Morgenthau in Disney Plus's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

In this new series, Hobie will assemble a four to five-member heroic team that includes a variant of Riri Williams-Ironheart.

Spider-Punk #1 main cover (Image credit: Olivier Coipel (Marvel Comics))

Spider-Punk originally debuted in 2014's Amazing Spider-Man #10 , and has shown up in various Spider-Verse team-ups including Web Warriors and Spider-Geddon . Although he's only had a handful of appearances in comics, Spider-Punk has had a second and third life with appearances in two Spider-Man animated series as well as being a variant costume for Insomniac's Spider-Man games.

Spider-Punk co-creator Olivier Coipel is returning to draw the main cover to Spider-Punk #1, with variants coming from Todd Nauck, Maria Wolf, Mike Del Mundo, and Takashi Okazaki.

Spider-Punk #1 (of 5) goes on sale on April 6.