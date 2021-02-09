How Marvel Comics villain Flag-Smasher ties into The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Captain America villain Flag-Smasher looks to be one of the next baddies debuting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in March's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – at least in one form or another.

Along with what seems to be a glimpse of the Marvel Comics location Madripoor, the just-released trailer for the Disney Plus streaming series shows a group of characters, apparently villains, wearing black masks with red handprint marks that have been identified in promotional material as the Flag-Smashers, political terrorists who may share some philosophical connections with the Marvel Comics villain – if not an eventual full-on adaptation of him.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

A creation of longtime '80s Captain America writer Mark Gruenwald, who also co-created John Walker/U.S. Agent (himself a part of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, played by Wyatt Russell), Flag-Smasher is an oddly political villain, initially conceived as an ideological – but still villainous – opposite to the Red Skull.

Though his history is brief but somewhat convoluted, the inclusion of the Flag-Smasher (or a version of his ideology) along with the further references to Gruenwald's seminal Captain America comic book run may have a lot to say about what's coming in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, including some clues that may be somewhat hidden in the also freshly released poster for the show.

Who is Flag-Smasher?

Debuting in 1985's Captain America #312 by writer Mark Gruenwald and artist Paul Neary, Flag-Smasher was originally the alter ego of Swiss born terrorist Karl Morgenthau, who blamed the concept of nationalism for the death of his father, who was killed in a riot at a Latverian embassy in Switzerland.

Embarking on a campaign of self-described "anti-patriotism," Flag-Smasher founded an organization called U.L.T.I.M.A.T.U.M. (Underground Liberated Totally Integrated Mobile Army To Unite Mankind) designed to destroy the very concept of nationality and government, which Flag-Smasher believed to be the root of violent supremacy movements.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Though sometimes described on the page as an 'anarchist' due to his anti-statist agenda, Flag-Smasher is more accurately described as anti-nationalist, particularly considering his insistence on formal hierarchy in U.L.T.I.M.A.T.U.M. with him as the Supreme Commander.

Gruenwald himself described the intent of the character to be a symbolic opposite of the Red Skull in 1988's Comics Interview #54, another type of violent extremist with views that contradicted Captain America's, though with motives that Cap himself deemed ultimately noble, such as the equality and liberation of mankind.

In fact, it's Flag-Smasher's opposition to the fascist ideology of Red Skull that eventually led him to come into conflict with John Walker, after he took on the mantle of Captain America following Steve Rogers' retirement.

Following a defeat at the hands of Rogers in Captain America #322, in which Rogers tried to reason with Flag-Smasher to give up his terrorism and fight for his ideals in a more altruistic way, Flag-Smasher returned to U.L.T.I.M.A.T.U.M. to resume his quest for a world free of nationalism. Unfortunately, he discovered that the Red Skull, recently returned after a long period of being presumed dead, was secretly funding U.L.T.I.M.A.T.U.M.

Flag-Smasher snapped at the news, and, first kidnapping Walker, the new Captain America, ultimately teamed with him in Captain America #349 alongside Battlestar (his then sidekick, a kind of replacement for Falcon or Bucky as Walker's partner) and D-Man (an oddball hero who has often been in Captain America's circle over the years) to defeat his own organization and help take down the Red Skull, eventually leading to Steve Rogers resuming the mantle of Captain America and Walker taking up the identity of U.S. Agent.

Later, Flag-Smasher seemed to go directly against his own anti-statist ideals by operating as the ruler of the fictional nation of Rumekistan, before being assassinated by Domino of X-Force and replaced by Cable during the Cable & Deadpool series.

From there, the identity of Flag-Smasher passed through the hands of several U.L.T.I.M.A.T.U.M. agents, often fighting teen heroes like the Runaways and Araña, before finally running afoul of Deadpool, Marvel's merciless merc with a mouth.

With Deadpool hunting them down, Flag-Smasher and U.L.T.I.M.A.T.U.M. basically engaged in all-out-war, though whoever managed to get ahold of the Flag-Smasher mantle never managed to hold onto it (or stay in one piece) for long, with Deadpool eventually killing Every. Last. Member. of U.L.T.I.M.A.T.U.M., including the last Flag-Smasher standing.

Flag-Smasher later returned one last time during the Captain America Secret Empire crossover tie-in issues, in a plot to destroy the world's banking information and decrypt nearly all of the United States' secrets – including its nuclear weapon launch codes. This Flag-Smasher was defeated by Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson, then both operating side-by-side as Captain America with different uniforms and shields.

However, it was revealed that rather than another U.L.T.I.M.A.T.U.M. agent, the new version of Flag-Smasher was a Life Model Decoy (or L.M.D., a kind of extremely lifelike android surrogate for a remote user) programmed by Erik Selvig (of Thor movies fame) who was then working for Steve Rogers, who had been secretly turned into a Hydra Agent, and was pulling the strings of the entire attack.

Phew.

And that was the last time anyone heard from Flag-Smasher, at least in comic books.

Flag-Smasher in the MCU

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The just-released trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier shows the titular heroes taking on a group of apparent terrorists in black masks with red handprints that have been identified in promotional material as the Flag-Smashers, a group of villains with likely ideological ties to the Marvel Comics character. In fact, the description of the image names the character shown (played by Erin Kellyman) as Karli Morgenthau – an adaptation of the original Flag-Smasher's identity.

Additionally, the new poster for the show seems to embed imagery in the star behind John Walker that, though obscured, seems to have some visual similarities with imagery from John Walker's comic book tenure as Captain America, namely his violent outbursts against groups such as U.L.T.I.M.A.T.U.M. (who may be represented by the figure in the beret, which is a key part of the '80s U.L.T.I.M.A.T.U.M. uniform) and the Watchdogs, a right-wing terrorist group who will also appear in the show.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Though they've been popularly described as 'anarchists,' the black masks and outfits (and the implication of Flag-Smasher's anti-nationalist comic book agenda) suggests the Flag-Smashers seen in the trailer may be meant as a kind of analogue for the post-WWII concept of antifa; a movement with no central membership or organization based around opposing fascism through direct action, which rose in global presence through the 20th century and which has been the subject of controversy in recent politics, especially in the United States.

Why does that matter?

Well, aside from showing Marvel Studios is unafraid to invoke current politically-charged imagery, it may be integral to the plot. Coupled with the comic book roots of the story of John Walker and Flag-Smasher, the imagery and motivations of the Flag-Smashers may hint directly at the eventual outcome of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (the apparent conflation and simplification of terms like 'anarchist,' 'anti-patriot,' and 'antifa' aside).

Recall that Flag-Smasher's anti-nationalist agenda led him to directly oppose the Red Skull, joining forces with Captain America and his allies after a long struggle to see eye-to-eye in their opposition to the Red Skull's fascist forces.

Red Skull isn't part of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (that we know of), but one of Marvel's other most well-known fascist villains, Zemo, is, with actor Daniel Bruhl reprising his role from Captain America: Civil War, this time with a more expressed agenda of taking down not just the Avengers, but the very concept of superheroes in the MCU.

Is it possible (or even likely) that, given the intense and sometimes convoluted political motivations of both Zemo and the Flag-Smashers/U.L.T.I.M.A.T.U.M. could lead at least one of the Flag-Smashers to join up with Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes to take Zemo down?

Given Zemo's previously revealed MCU nature as a schemer who has the patience and willpower to carry out complex deceptions with devastatingly violent results, could he be revealed as the power behind the Flag-Smashers, perhaps manipulating their ideological motivations as the Red Skull did in comic books?

Captain America: The Winter Soldier began a complex conversation in the MCU about the nature of individual and state power that has continued through Captain America: Civil War, into the present MCU with the so-called Sokovia Accords governing superhuman behavior, with the theme apparently coming to a head in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, centered around the struggle to deal with and perhaps inherit the legacy of Steve Rogers.

And with the comic book history of the show itself full of many twists and turns around the identity and philosophy of Captain America, expect the answers to the question of the future of Steve's mantle to surprise you.

Here's everything you need to know about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ahead of its March 19 Disney Plus premiere.