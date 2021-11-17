Marvel fans shocked by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s No Way Home no-show

By

"It's Marvel's specialty"

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man
(Image credit: Sony)

Spider-Man: No Way Home now has a full-length trailer – but it's still missing two key components. 

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are nowhere to be seen in the new trailer, although there are appearances from past villains: Alfred Molina's Doc-Ock, Jamie Foxx's Electro, Sandman, Lizard, and Green Goblin can all be spotted.

Marvel fans were – as you can imagine – shocked and disappointed by this turn of events, as many were convinced that this trailer was finally going to confirm the long-rumored involvement of past Peter Parkers in the movie. Others remain convinced, though.

See more
See more
See more
See more

Garfield, of course, remains adamant that he's not in the movie. "I'm not in [Spider-Man: No Way Home]," he said in an interview on The Today Show that aired pre-trailer release. "I love Spider-Man, I always have. I was so happy to have played the part. I'm so excited to see what they do with the third one."

However, an alternate trailer may suggest otherwise – the Brazilian version of the new trailer shows Lizard seemingly being punched by an invisible force. Could Garfield or Maguire's Spider-Man have been edited out? Some people certainly think so.

"Don’t be sad guys, it’s Marvel specialty to erase people from trailers, totally erased Sylvie in Loki’s trailer," said one Twitter user, attaching screenshots as proof.

See more

The only way to be sure whether Garfield and Maguire are in Spider-Man: No Way Home is to wait until it swings onto the big screen on December 15 in the UK and December 17 in the US. In the meantime, make sure you're up to date with the MCU multiverse with our guide to Marvel Phase 4.

Emily Garbutt

I’m an Entertainment Writer at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections – I help bring you all the latest news and the occasional feature, too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 