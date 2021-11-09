Tom Holland: "Spider-Man: No Way Home's not fun – it's going to be brutal"

Spider-Man: No Way Home won't be like the other Spider-Man movies. Where Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home were both relatively light-hearted, the upcoming sequel promises to be much darker.

"What people will be really surprised about is that it’s not fun, this film," Tom Hollands tells Total Film in the new issue of the magazine, featuring Scream on the cover. "It’s dark and it’s sad, and it’s going to be really affecting. You’re going to see characters that you love go through things that you would never wish for them to go through. And I was just really excited to kind of lean into that side of Peter Parker.

"Peter Parker is always someone who’s looking up. He’s always really positive. He’s always like, 'I can fix this. I can do this.' Whereas in this film, he feels like he’s met his match. He’s like, 'I don’t know what to do.' That was an aspect of the character that I’d never seen before, and I was really, really excited to try to tackle.

"I haven’t seen the film yet but I’ve seen pieces of the film, and it’s the best work we’ve ever done. It’s the best Spider-Man film that we’ve ever made. I really don’t think fans are at all ready for what they’ve put together. I know that I’m not ready, and I know that it’s going to be brutal."

Holland also spoke about "three generations" of Spider-Man movies coming together thanks to the inclusion of various villains from throughout the franchise. And that's only the tip of the iceberg from our Holland interview, which also features the actor chatting further about No Way Home, out December 17, plus the Uncharted movie and so much more.

