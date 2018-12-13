Nier: Automata's 2B is coming to Soul Calibur 6 next week

Update: 2B is coming to Soul Calibur 6 on Tuesday, December 18, Bandai Namco announced today. You can see her in action below. Incidentally, in the six week's since 2B's reveal as a guest fighter, there's been more Nier: Automata news: it's getting a Game of the Year-style fancy edition on PS4 and PC in early 2019.

Stand ready for battle: @NieRGame’s 2B will bring her blades to the stage of history on December 18th! Get your copy of @SOULCALIBUR VI: https://t.co/MRVo8jf5nX pic.twitter.com/5y4FZ4BwFyDecember 13, 2018

Original story: Nier: Automata 's android heroine 2B will be part of the Soul Calibur 6 season pass, Bandai Namco announced today. No word on when exactly she'll arrive, but considering this reveal trailer, her development must be fairly far along:

The Soul Calibur games have a history of guest characters like 2B - fighters pulled from other universes and tweaked to fit the weapons-based fighting gameplay the series is known for. Soul Calibur 2 had Link, Heihachi Mishima, and Spawn (depending on your console of choice), Soul Calibur 4 had Darth Vader, Yoda, and The Apprentice from Star Wars, Soul Calibur 5 starred Ezio Auditore from Assassin's Creed, and of course Soul Calibur 6 prominently features Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher games.

What makes this particular situation kind of funny (in an ironic way) is that 2B was already one of the most prominent characters adapted by players using Soul Calibur 6's create-a-character mode. Just go to r/SoulCaliburCreations and search "2B" to see what I mean. So I wonder: will the players who already made a custom version of 2B feel elated that a character they clearly have a fondness for is now official, or will they be disappointed that their efforts are essentially moot?

The Soul Calibur 6 season pass is $29.99, and along with 2B, includes returning fighter Tira, two more as-of-yet unannounced fighters, and two armor packs. 2B is also bringing with her a unique stage, alternate costume, weapons, create-a-character parts and stickers, and background music inspired by Nier: Automata's award-winning score.