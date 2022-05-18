Sony hints at deals with FIFA, Avatar and Hogwarts Legacy

During its latest corporate strategy meeting, Sony took a moment to highlight its relationship with its third-party developers, potentially hinting at new partnerships still to come.

"As a provider of this business, we value our relationship with third-party studios," the company's chief executive officer, Kenichiro Yoshida, said on stage.

Visible on the screen behind him were logos for a number of third-party games. This list included timed PS5 console exclusives such as Deathloop and Final Fantasy 16, as well as games with Sony marketing deals, like GTA5, and those where bonus content is offered on PlayStation, as is the case with NBA2K 22. But the presence of some games, namely FIFA, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Hogwarts Legacy, is more curious.

While it's highly unlikely that any of them will be exclusive to PlayStation, Sony may have some sort of extra content planned for these games or potentially an advertising arrangement in place. Hogwarts Legacy has already seen a lot of love from Sony, with the company announcing the title at a PlayStation event and treating us to an exclusive look at gameplay during a dedicated State of Play. We've yet to see if the PlayStation version will have any added magic when it launches later this year.

As part of this month's PS Plus offering, FIFA 2022 is up for grabs along with a FIFA Ultimate Team Pack. Thanks to Sony's relationship with the football series, PlayStation fans could be in for more pleasant surprises in the future as FIFA navigates a post-EA future for the series. With Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora slated to launch by March 31, we'll also have to wait to find out what special link it could have to PlayStation.

There are many great PlayStation games on the horizon. Don't miss a single one with our guide to all the new PS5 games for 2022 and beyond.