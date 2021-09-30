Sony has officially acquired Bluepoint Games

PlayStation has acquired Demon Soul's remake studio Bluepoint Games.

In a new blog post, Herman Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios said: "I'm very excited to announce that PlayStation Studios has grown again with the addition of long-time partner Bluepoint Games. From the exceptional PS5 remake of Demon's Souls to the critically acclaimed PS4 remake of Shadow of the Colossus and remasters of fan favorites like Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, Bluepoint has built a name for itself by creating some of the highest-quality remasters and remakes in the industry."

In an interview with IGN, Bluepoint confirmed it's working on an original game. That said, Marco Thrush, president of Bluepoint Games, said that "becoming a part of PlayStation Studios, empowers our team to raise the quality-bar even further and create even more impactful experiences for the PlayStation community." Considering Bluepoint's obvious ability to remaking games, we can't wait to see what they will be bringing to their own original project... As long as it's not as hard as Demon's Souls.

Rumours of Sony's acquisition of Bluepoint have been building for a while, especially since the release of Demon's Souls as a PS5 launch game. The most recent rumours appeared earlier today, as a number of sources suggested that a new announcement was imminent.

Sony's been buying up plenty of studios recently. As well as PC port specialists Nixxes, the company recently purchased Liverpool-based Firesprite, a studio that swiftly purchased Fabrik Games to help out with future projects.

