Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps animated short premieres first part

Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps part one has been released and acts as a story-refresher for future Sonic Colors: Ultimate players.

The just over six-minute-long animated short debuted on YouTube and features vocal performances from the Sonic cast who in this episode are joined by alien-life form Jade Wisp who must work with Sonic and Tails to take on Dr. Eggman who plans to use Jade, and the other Wisps’ power to take over the universe.

Unveiled as part of Sega’s Sonic Central stream a few months back, Rise of the Wisps was developed not only to promote the upcoming release of Sonic Colors: Ultimate, but also as a celebration of Sonic’s 30th anniversary.

Sonic’s voice actor Roger Craig Smith stated during the live stream that Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps is just the first of some short form Sonic animations coming our way soon. The actor also took to Twitter once part one of Rise of the Wisps had premiered to share his excitement about the series.

If you’re not completely up to date with your Sonic releases, here’s what’s been going on. Also revealed during the Sonic Central stream earlier this month was Sonic Colors: Ultimate which will release on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 7, 2021. A remaster of the Nintendo Wii/Nintendo DS platformer from 2010, Sonic Colors: Ultimate follows a similar plot to Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps and features the same classic platforming gameplay.

That’s not all Sonic the Hedgehog fans have to look forward to either as Sega also revealed that a new game by Sonic Team , who previously developed Sonic Generations, was in the works. A new game that Sonic Team boss Takashi Iizuka hopes will have a similar effect as Sonic Adventure and "lay the foundation for the following future Sonic titles.”