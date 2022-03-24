Sonic 2 reactions are in, and the sequel is being called "a love letter to video game lovers"

Sonic 2 reactions are in – and they're overwhelmingly positive.

The follow-up to 2020's Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic 2 sees Ben Schwartz return as the blue speedster, while James Marsden is back as Tom, with Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik. Idris Elba joins the franchise as Knuckles, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey voices Tails.

"Just saw #SonicTheHedgehog2 and it's a love letter to video game lovers. Had a ton of fun with it. Unlike a lot of blockbusters the 3rd act is bananas and the strongest of the film. [Jim Carrey] reigns supreme," says Fandango's Nikki Novak.

The newcomers to the cast are being praised, too, with Geeks of Color's Dorian Parks writing: "#SonicMovie2 is a real love letter to the blue blur. It takes everything you liked about the first film and gives you so much more. #Tails and #Knuckles are fantastic additions and Jim Carrey as #Robotnik is even more unhinged!"

The sentiment is shared. "Good news! #Sonic2 is every bit as fun as the first one and the kids'll love it. The addition of Tails & Knuckles makes it feel more like Sonic. Once again, [Jim Carrey] is awesome as Robotnik, but this round, some of the other characters get some time to shine too," says ComicBook.com's Chris Killian.

Journalist Dana Abercrombie writes: "#SonicMovie2 is EVERYTHING I wanted filled with moments I didn't know I was allowed to ask for. It makes the first #Sonic look like child's play. I witnessed children & adults collectively losing their minds. Overall, it made my heart smile, and I can't wait for the sequel."

Fandango's Erik Davis is also impressed. "Good news! #SonicMovie2 is A LOT of fun – a much bigger, more action-driven film than the first Sonic with great jokes & plenty for longtime fans. Jim Carrey is next-level maniacal as Robotnik, but for me it's all Sonic, Tails & Knuckles. That trio delivers a TON of heart & humor"

Screen Rant's Ash Crossan is another journalist with high praise for the sequel. “#SonicMovie2 is a worthy successor. The kids in my theater were howling. It has all the winks, nods, nostalgia and laughs fans of the first movie could ever want, and feels more loyal to its game roots than ever."

And finally, Sonic himself (okay, we mean Schwartz) had a good time watching at the theater, too. "I just saw the final cut of #SonicMovie2 in a theatre and it. was. AWESOME! I'm so proud to be a part of this franchise. Can't wait for you to see it! [director Jeff Fowler] filled this thing to the brim with comedy, heart & SO MUCH ACTION! GET READY. THIS IS NOT A GAME. But it's based on one"

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hits theaters this April 8 in the US, and April 1 in the UK. In the meantime, check out our guide to all of 2022's major movie release dates for everything else the year has in store.