Someone has added the trapped Suez Canal cargo ship to Microsoft Flight Simulator

The modding community has always worked swiftly, but just in case there was any doubt, someone has already added trapped cargo ship, the Ever Given, to Microsoft Flight Simulator.

The mod – which released yesterday and already boasts hundreds of downloads – adds the Ever Given container ship as a diagonal landmark that stretches across the canal. Here it is in action (thanks, PC Gamer ):

It's not even the only mod to do so, either. Another, slightly more detailed one released only today not only adds the stricken ship, but also a number of additional vessels held up by the incident both north and south in the canal. There are even tug boats trying to dig it out, too.

In case you missed it, Microsoft Flight Simulator's world update three , featuring the United Kingdom and Ireland, is now live.

The new update for Microsoft Flight Simulator, introducing the UK and Ireland, was announced for release earlier today. You can see the trailer below, in which the panoramic views of England, Wales, Scotland, North Ireland, and Ireland are all showcased in stunning detail.

This is just the latest in a long list of post-launch updates for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Back when the game launched in September 2020, the dev team swiftly added in Japanese locations , before releasing VR support for players in December. Microsoft Flight Simulator will finally be making the jump to consoles later this year when it comes to Xbox Series X in summer (Q3) 2021 .