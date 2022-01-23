Sol Cresta will finally release next month

Sol Cresta has a new release date: February 22, 2022.

The game was initially due to release last month, December 2020, but was unfortunately delayed with no revised launch window given.

Lucky for us, a livestream broadcast over the weekend revealed the new release plans, confirming the shooter will retail for $40/£40 and be available on PC, PS4, and Switch. Here's the livestream itself (thanks, VGC ):

Sol Cresta – announced on April 1 but turned out not to be an elaborate April Fool's joke – is reportedly doubling down on the "free-form docking and shooting" vertical gameplay that made the 1985 original such a hot cult classic. A tightly designed vertical-scrolling shooter, it tasks you to combine three fighter jets in different ways to change your plan of attack.

Chief game designer and Bayonetta director Hideki Kamiya said at the time of the announcement that the sequel is part of Platinum's push to be a studio that makes "all kinds of fun games, not just action games" and is reportedly a bit of a passion project for the famed designer.

PlatinumGames' studio head also recently teased that if Nintendo was on board, the team would "definitely" be interested in bringing a new version of Star Fox Zero to Nintendo Switch. Atsushi Inaba said at the time that it was "not cool" that some people are prevented from playing older games like Star Fox Zero – which was co-developed by Platinum – because they're no longer available on current-gen systems. He also hinted that the team would "bring over any of those titles to the newer platforms" if it was possible.

Sol Cresta isn't the only PlatinumGames title nearing completion. ICYMI, Square Enix recently announced that PlatinumGames' co-op dungeon crawler Babylon's Fall recently went gold . The announcement – which was made in a livestream – confirmed the game was "ready for live", with the game still expected to launch on PS4, PS5, and PC on March 3.