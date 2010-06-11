Sneak peek at next week's huge XBLA sale

We've heard through the grapevine that there's a big XBLA sale planned for next week, including all of last year's Summer of Arcade games. Not surprisingly the deals are only for Xbox Live Gold members. The list:
Shadow Complex
Normal Price: 1200
Blow out Price:560
Trials HD
Normal Price: 1200
Blow out Price:560
Marvel vs Capcom 2
Normal Price:1200
Blow out Price:560
TMNT Turtles in Time HD
Normal Price: 800
Blow out Price:400
Splosion Man
Normal Price: 800
Blow out Price:400
A Kingdom for Keflings
Normal Price: 800
Blow out Price: 400
Alien Hominid HD
Normal Price: 800
Blow out Price: 400
Banjo Tooie
Normal Price: 1200
Blow out Price: 800
Bionic Commando Rearmed
Normal Price: 800
Blow out Price: 400
Bomberman LIVE
Normal Price: 800
Blow out Price: 400
Braid
Normal Price: 1200
Blow out Price: 800
Castle Crashers
Normal Price: 1200
Blow out Price: 800
Castlevania Symphony of the Night
Normal Price: 800
Blow out Price: 400
Contra
Normal Price: 400
Blow out Price: 240
Crystal Defenders
Normal Price: 800
Blow out Price: 400
Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2
Normal Price: 800
Blow out Price: 400
Magic the Gathering
Normal Price: 800
Blow out Price: 400
N+
Normal Price: 800
Blow out Price: 400
Panzer General
Normal Price: 800
Blow out Price: 400
Portal
Normal Price: 1200
Blow out Price: 800
TMNT: 1989 Arcade
Normal Price: 400
Blow out Price: 240
Uno Rush
Normal Price: 800
Blow out Price: 400
Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
Normal Price: 1200
Blow out Price: 800
Zombie Apocalypse
Normal Price: 800
Blow out Price: 400
