The Sims 4 relationship cheats to make friendships and romance easier

You need The Sims 4 relationship cheats because relationships can be hard. Building a friendship or romantic entanglement can be a bit of a grind in The Sims 4, requiring you to frequently invite over other Sims, chat them up, learn their interests, give them gifts, and relentlessly flirt. You can spend a few hours building up a relationship just to have a mistimed joke set you back several steps, and for many people that's just too time consuming.

That's where The Sims 4 relationship cheats come into play. These will let you create a Sim that is automatically friends with your Sim, or introduce your Sim to all of their neighbors (we can avoid the welcoming party, thank goodness), or modify your relationship level without having to do any emotional or social lifting. Relationship cheats are some of the best The Sims 4 cheats, trust us.

Here are the best The Sims 4 relationship cheats to help up your romance or friendship game faster than you can say, "Sul sul."

How to enable cheats in The Sims 4

Before you use any of these relationship cheats, you'll need to enable cheats. It's fairly straightforward, but none of these Sims 4 relationship cheats will work if you don't do it, so make sure to complete this step first. Here's how to do it across every platform.

The Sims 4 PC cheats : Hold Ctrl and Shift, then press c

: Hold Ctrl and Shift, then press c The Sims 4 Mac cheats : Hold Command and Shift, then press c

: Hold Command and Shift, then press c The Sims 4 PS4 and PS5 cheats : Hold down all four shoulder buttons at once

: Hold down all four shoulder buttons at once The Sims 4 Xbox One and Xbox Series X cheats: Hold down all four shoulder buttons at once

After completing one of these prompts, a box will appear in the top right corner where you can now input cheat codes.

The Sims 4 relationship cheats

(Image credit: EA)

Once cheats are enabled, enter any of the following phrases in the box that appears to activate the related effect. In most cases you can also deactivate the cheat by reentering it. As with all cheats you might want to make a new game just in case there are any unpredictable effects. No one wants to lose a long running save to a weird glitch.

relationships.create_friends_for_sim - create a new Sim that is already friends with you

- create a new Sim that is already friends with you relationship.introduce_sim_to_all_others - introduces your Sim to all of their neighbors

- introduces your Sim to all of their neighbors modifyrelationship [YourSimFirstName] [YourSimLastName] [TargetSimFirstName] [TargetSimLastName] X LTR_Friendship_Main - replace X with the value to change the friendship level between the two named Sims, for example: 100 increases friendship, while -100 decreases it

- replace X with the value to change the friendship level between the two named Sims, for example: 100 increases friendship, while -100 decreases it modifyrelationship [YourSimFirstName] [YourSimLastName] [TargetPetFirstName] [TargetPetLastName] X LTR_SimtoPet_Friendship_Main Replace X with the value to change the friendship level between a Sim and a pet

Replace X with the value to change the friendship level between a Sim and a pet modifyrelationship [YourSimFirstName] [YourSimLastName] [TargetSimFirstName] [TargetSimLastName] X LTR_Romance_Main - replace X with the value to change the romance level between the two named Sims, for example: 100 increases romance, while -100 decreases it



There you have it, The Sims 4 relationship cheats to get you on the right romance track or quickly create an arch nemesis. Gone are the days where you have to spend hours cultivating a relationship, now you can just increase or decrease the quality of a relationship by typing in some cheats. If only the real world were that simple...

