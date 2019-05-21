The Sims 4 is free on Origin for a limited time

The Sims 4 had a few problems at launch, but subsequent updates have greatly improved the game, and it's well worth playing as it stands today. Luckily, if you're still on the fence about trying it - and you have a decent PC - you can get the base game for free through EA's Origin storefront as part of a new limited-time freebie.

You have until 10am PST / 1pm EST / 5 pm BST on Tuesday, May 28 to claim a free copy of The Sims 4's standard edition, which normally goes for $40 on Origin. You don't need an Origin Access Basic or Premier subscription to claim it, and you'll get to keep your copy forever.

To claim your copy, simply visit The Sims 4's Origin page , sign into your Origin account, and click "Get it Free." I initially tried to claim the game via the Origin client itself, but I was only able to receive it as a gift, and other users have reported the same issue. So to be on the safe side, just claim it through the website and add it to your library. From there you'll be able to download it as usual.

This freebie is only good for the base game and won't come with DLCs like Sims 4: Get Famous or Sims 4: Seasons , but there's still plenty to do, and free is free.