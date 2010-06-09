Sims 3 trailer reminds us console version is coming

It seems like anyone who's ever played any version of The Sims has a horror story about some evil or creepy thing they've done in the game, whether it's murdering a pool full of Sims by removing the ladder, or simply trying to make every Sim sleep with every other Sim in the game and then fight about it. With that in mind, EA has gone and released a "confessions" trailer to promote the upcoming console version of The Sims 3, in which aseries of actors talk to a camera about their supposedly shocking in-game exploits.

On the plus side, the video's kind of funny, and it gives us hope that the console Sims 3 - which is due out on 360, PS3, Wii and DS later this year - will mirror the free-form experience the PC games offer,instead of the more straightforward, objective-based gameplay of previous console versions.

Going by what the actors say (and assuming all the footage comes from the 360/PS3 version), it looks like we'll have free rein to design whatever horrible buildings we want, manipulate secondary Sims into awkward situations and find interesting new ways to kill our Sims - in short, all the things that make the PC versions great. Like so much else happening this week, though, we won't be able to say for sure until we see it next week at E3.

