Silent Hill creator's new studio shares cryptic concept art

Bokeh Game Studio, the new outfit from the creators of Silent Hill, has shared new concept art for its mysterious upcoming horror game.

You can see the concept art for yourself just below, direct from the official Bokeh Game Studio Twitter account. As for what the cryptic-looking artwork could potentially mean for the studio's next game, it's really anyone's guess, but the account did have some fun with fans wondering if there was a hidden release date in the new art.

If you're unfamiliar with the developer, Bokeh Game Studio was established late last year in 2020 by former PlayStation veteran developers. Leading the new studio is Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama, who spoke briefly about wanting to bring something new to the horror genre with BGS.

Shortly after the studio was first announced, Toyama revealed that the team would be working on a horror-adventure game, slated for release in 2023. The Silent Hill creator believes that hardcore horror games are a hard sell for the general gaming population, and so he chose the horror-adventure genre as a means of welcoming those who wouldn't usually brave horror games.

No matter what Bokeh Game Studio is teasing with the enigmatic concept art, it's certainly a long way away. In the meantime, we'll be keeping an eye on those Silent Hill revival rumors, which previously claimed a reboot was in the works at a "prominent" Japanese studio.

