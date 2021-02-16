Silent Hill creator discusses new horror game and shares terrifying concept art

Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama has shared insights into his horrific new project at Bokeh Game Studio.

In the video just below, Toyama and other PlayStation alumni share some thoughts about their new project. "The view I have of horror is the everyday life being shaken," Toyama says. "Rather than showing scary things, it should question our position, make us challenge the fact that we're living peacefully. I would like that to be the theme of my next game."

Well that certainly sounds suitably horrific for the creator of Silent Hill. Elsewhere in the video, Bokeh Game Studio give a few samples of concept art for their upcoming horror game, which look, well, pretty terrifying to say the least. The likes of insects erupting from human flesh and splintering faces make an appearance.

Just two months ago in December 2020, Toyama and several other PlayStation veterans announced their departure from Sony, to form their own studio. This was swiftly revealed to be Bokeh Game Studio, and was established to continue creating the works that Toyama became known for. In other words, horror.

Just a few weeks after the studio was announced, Toyama spoke at length about the project the veterans were attempting to create, calling it something more of a horror-adventure hybrid rather than straight horror. Currently, the unnamed project from Bokeh Game Studio is slated for release in 2023, although plans can always change between now and then.

To see if any of Toyama's games made it into our pick of the best horror experiences currently available on consoles and PC, head over to our best horror games guide for more.