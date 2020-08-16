Sign up for GeForce Now's Founders membership and get a free Hyper Scape battle pass

Nvidia is offering a Hyper Scape battle pass token for players signing up for six months of its streaming service, GeForce Now.

Players upgrading to a $25/£25 six-month Founders pack will also secure one free month of GeForce Now, as well asreceive an "exclusive" rare skin for Champion Adi Volta, a rare Volta Drop Pod, a skin for the Dragonfly called Citric, and an epic boxer shuffle emote. Nvidia reckons the bundle is worth roughly $70/£53.

"Enter the Hyper Scape instantly on any device you own," writes Nvidia (thanks, VideoGamer ). "Fight to be the last one standing or take the Crown and claim victory, using the power of GeForce Now. For a limited time, upgrade to a 6-month Founders membership and get one month free, a Hyper Scape Season One Battle Pass token, plus an exclusive Hyper Scape in-game content pack."

As for what's in the Founders pack itself? Nvidia says it provides "PC gaming like never before", as well as offering priority access and extended sessions. Players using the free version, by comparison, get standard access and sessions limited to just one hour.

As Connor explained a short while back, GeForce Now is a game-streaming service along the same basic lines of Google Stadia . You don't purchase games specifically for GeForce Now but instead the service links in with existing PC gaming platforms such as Steam and the Epic Games store, then allows you to stream the games you own there onto any PC.

It was a bumpy launch, though. Within just a few weeks of Nvidia GeForce Now exiting beta form not only did it have to pull all Activision Blizzard games following a "misunderstanding" with the developer/publisher, but it was also asked to remove almost all Bethesda games , too.

If you're diving into Ubisoft's own take on a battle royale and are still getting to grips with the frantic pace, here's GamesRadar+'s recommendations for the best weapons in Hyper Scape . You're welcome.