Should you buy an RTX 3050 gaming laptop on Black Friday?

The Black Friday gaming laptop deals are very nearly upon us and they present probably the best time to get one of the best RTX 3050 laptop deals for cheaper than ever - but should you buy an RTX 3050 laptop on Black Friday?

While there may be nothing to compare to the previous Winter sales events, due to the RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti only releasing in May of this year, we're already seeing a lot of convincing evidence that this year's sales could be the prime time to take the plunge on a 3050 laptop. Certain retailers - most prominently Dell, Newegg, and Best Buy - have played some of their cards early and shown what kind of price cuts we're going to see at the end of the month.

As a result, we are pretty confident that holding fire and waiting to buy an RTX 3050 gaming laptop on Black Friday is the best course of action. We think you'll see bigger savings on the day itself, and if you pull the trigger early, you run the risk of being 'out-dealed' later this month and ultimately coming away disappointed.

It's worth reiterating that the RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti are currently only available in laptop configurations, though it's been rumored that desktop video cards could be coming out soon. That's what puts RTX 3050 gaming laptops into an interesting position price-wise, as they're solely aimed at those looking for a casual entry-level gaming experience that significantly undercuts the going rates of RTX 3060 laptops and RTX 3070 laptops while offering some of the benefits afforded by the 30-series family of graphics cards such as ray tracing and Nvidia DLSS.

Below we've analyzed the current RTX 3050 gaming laptop deals landscape and how it all compares with the early, broader Black Friday gaming laptop deals that are already rolling out by certain online retailers.

RTX 3050 gaming laptop deals before Black Friday

If we take a look at Best Buy right now we're seeing some of the more competitively priced RTX 3050 laptop deals unfolding just before Black Friday itself hits. You can currently pick up an HP Victus RTX 3050 gaming laptop for just $799.99 (reduced from $900) for a full $100 off the already fairly low asking price. That's for a machine with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, which is pretty standard at this lower price range.

There are also ongoing offers on more premium RTX 3050 gaming laptops as well, as is evidenced by the Gigabyte G5 which is selling for only $949.99 (down from $1,150) for a full $200 off the MSRP. The higher asking price is justified here by the bump up to 16GB RAM as well as a larger 512GB SSD inside, though the 144Hz IPS panel surely also plays a part in that price tag.

RTX 3050 gaming laptop deals on Black Friday

It's very possible right now to find a decent spec RTX 3050 gaming laptop for under the $1,000 mark before Black Friday takes place, but things become more interesting when looking into the early deals that some online retailers have giving us an indication of what we're in for on the day itself through early deals.

If we turn our attention to Dell, for example, which is currently hosting its Sneak Peak sale, we can see that a Dell G15 complete with RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 512GB SSD, and an 11th generation i5 CPU is selling for only $813.39 (discounted from $1,219) for a saving of $405. We rarely see this spec of machine retail for around the $800 mark.

The closest comparison that we can make right now at competing retailers is at Newegg through its Black November sale, where you can pick up a Gigabyte G5 with the same 11th generation i5 CPU, RTX 3050 Ti, and 512GB SSD for just $949. However, that's without factoring in the $100 rebate card which takes it down to a mere $849 (down from $1,199) for a total saving of $350. It's a little more than the Dell equivalent, but it is also far cheaper than the average going rate given the hardware inside.

We're hoping that further discounts on RTX 3050 gaming laptops are going to be available on Black Friday itself, and based on some of the deals happening right now, we could potentially even see RTX 3050 machines come in at under $800 in some cases, so we strongly urge you to wait it out a few more weeks for the best savings to come.

If you're looking to cast a wide net on your hunt for an RTX 3050 Ti laptop specifically then our price comparison software is here to help, as it scours the internet for some of the best deals available this side of Black Friday.

And for those of you interested in an RTX 3050 laptop at the best prices available, our price comparison technology has done the heavy lifting to find you some choice cuts this side of the Winter sales events, too.

