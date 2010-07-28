SFX Issue 199

A major Torchwood series four exclusive heads up an impressive list of features in the latest SFX , on sale today

It may be the issue before the biggie, but we’re not saving up all the great articles for that milestone. Issue 199 is packed with so much sci-fi goodness it’s virtually exploding from the newsstands. On sale now!

EXCLUSIVE Russell T Davies Talks Torchwood Series Four

“It’s a proper, big, global ten-hour thriller,” the very tall Mr Davies tells us of the next series of Torchwood , the one that’s going to be turbo-boosted by US investment. Learn more of what’s going to happen when Captain Jack meets Uncle Sam.

Scott Pilgrim Versus SFX

“The core of the story is essentially a romantic comedy, but it plays out like an action musical,” says director (and Simon Pegg’s buddy) Edgar Wright when SFX talks to him about the seriously hip Scott Pilgrim Versus The World , which would be this year‘s Kick -Ass if Kick-Ass hadn’t been this year too.

Braga Saga

Writer/producer Branon Braga had a rough ride from fans when he was one of the movers and shakers begin the Trek franchise in the ’90s and early 2000s, so much so he rarely talks about the experience now. But SFX tempts him to spill the beans…

The Other Avatar

M Night Shyamalan reveals why, for the first time, he’s directing a film that he didn’t originate – an adaptation of US animated TV series Avatar: The Last Airbender (which dropped the “Avatar” after James Cameron got their first).

When Animals Attack

Monster worms! Giant insects! Killer bunnies! A history of nature-run-amok B-movie monster flicks.

Lost It?

From the initial flirtation, through the infatuation stage, to the break-ups, arguments and divorce – why Lost was such a hard programme to love.

Skywalking

Mark Hamill reveals his Heroes & Inspirations

And in the Retro Corner this month:

Batman The Animated Series – the Dark Knight broods on kids’ TV

Rosemary’s Baby – Roman Polanski’s masterpiece of paranoia

Captain Scarlet and the Mysterons – Gerry Anderson’s most violent puppet series

The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time

The Profile spotlight turns on:

Warehouse 13 actress Joanne Kelly

Canadian fantasy author Kelley Armstrong

While the news in Red Alert gives you extra in-depth coverage on:

Primeval series four

Fringe season three

Hellboy artist Mike Mignola on his latest project – The Plague Ships

Screenwriters Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci on Cowboys And Aliens

The Big Bang Theory (because the SFX forum demanded it)



Don’t Miss:

Wishlist: X-Men First Class – you tell us would you’d like to see (and not see) in the next X movie

X-Men First Class – you tell us would you'd like to see (and not see) in the next X movie

A mammoth Chuck round-up, the Doctor Who finale, True Blood season three kicks off, Riverworld – the mini series

Reviewed And Rated:

Inception , Toy Story 3 , Predators , The Last Airbender , Justice League: Crisis On Two Earths , Goemon , Mega Piranha , Ian McDonald’s The Dervish House , Jerff Vandermeer’s Finch and loads, loads more

