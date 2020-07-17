Sennheiser gaming headset guide: Incredible sound for games made by audio purists

Choosing a Sennheiser gaming headset is a great move when it comes to selecting gaming audio. Especially if you want some of the best in the business. Soaked in Sennheiser's premium pedigree from a long history in quality sound, Sennheiser gaming headsets are some of the most qualified to use the mantle of 'superior gaming audio'. As a result, some of these Sennheiser gaming headsets will also find themselves among the best gaming headsets, and the best PS4 headsets too.

While they're not the flashiest or most feature-filled products on the market (like Razer headsets, for example), a Sennheiser gaming headset is for audio purists who want gaming audio execution matched by none. The design and build oozes quality, too; what's the point of great sound if you can't be comfortable wearing the headset?

Their premium nature does often demand a premium price tag, but if any cans justify the investment, it's Sennheiser gaming headsets. They'll last for ages with that solid design and build, their audio quality is timeless, and with some amazing wireless entries to complement wired, multi-device headsets, there's a healthy range to pick from. You will not be disappointed - and if anything goes wrong you're covered by their generous two-year warranty.

Whatever model you go for, when you team one of the best Sennheiser gaming headsets with one of the best gaming PCs - like the GSP 370 headset and ASUS ROG GA15 PC that I use in my setup - the results are brilliant for gaming.

You may also notice that, given a recent brand-merge, Sennheiser headsets will now be sold under the guise of 'EPOS | Sennheiser'. The Sennheiser quality and reputation will remain, and hopefully will be enhanced through EPOS's input. We're actually in the middle of re-testing some familiar models that are now under the new dual-branded guise, so you can expect to see them crop up here very soon.

EPOS | Sennheiser GSP 370

The best Sennheiser gaming headset overall

Acoustic design: Semi-open back; around ear | Cable length: wireless; 1.5m charging cable | Drivers: N/A | Weight: 9.9oz | Compatibility: PS4, PC, Mac

Some of the best game audio ever

Incredible battery life

Sennheiser quality through and through

'Only' compatible with PS4, PC, and Mac

The Sennheiser GSP 370 headset is the best I have reviewed on GamesRadar+ bar none. The quality is here in absolute bucketloads, and it's a true aligning of the 'headset factor' stars; every element that makes up a premium device combines in the GSP 370 Sennheiser gaming headset.

In short, and starting from the top: the sound quality is pure Sennheiser goodness of the highest order, detailed, clear, rich, and multi-leveled; the build quality and design is solid, robust and a great weight for a wireless headset meant to be worn for hours at a time, with perfectly-fitting earcups that actually block out exterior noise by design; the Bluetooth connectivity is reliable and solid; and the battery life is genuinely incredible (I clocked it at nearly 100-hours). It's just a shame its compatibility doesn't stretch beyond PC, Mac, and PS4.

The price tag is very much in the premium headset range, though, which means it's one to save up for - but it's not unusual to see other premium headsets comfortably above three figures (think of the best Razer headsets, for example). However, the Sennheiser GSP 370 headset goes pretty much the whole way to justify this price point and if you get it, you will not look back. Seriously, if, you're looking for one of the best headsets measured by almost any metric, then you should go for the GSP 370s.

Read more: Sennheiser GSP 370 review

EPOS | Sennheiser GSP 300

Most affordable Sennheiser headset

Acoustic design: Closed-acoustic, over-ear | Cable length: 2m | Drivers: N/A | Weight: 10.2oz | Compatibility: PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mobile, Mac

Sennheiser-quality audio

Excellently clear mic

Comfy

Affordable (for Sennheiser)

No chat/game audio balancer

Limited features

Design is a bit loose/wobbly

The GSP 300 headset is a great starting point for those looking to get into Sennheiser gaming headsets - but one that can also stand in its own right given the quality, and value in particular, that it offers. As I said in my review, "getting a Sennheiser-quality headset like this, at this price point, and with this device-versatility, is an excellent proposition and one that is easy to recommend".

Thus, if you're really keen to get some Sennheiser audio quality into your setup but can't stretch to the larger price tags of the more premium headsets, then the GSP 300 is the right choice. Its compatibility with every device is a major plus, while it retains the Sennheiser excellence in audio (detailed sound, excellent surround/directional accuracy, and great overall richness). Its microphone is good too, though this won't be great for mobile players or for the commute as the mic is non-detachable and a little wobbly on the design front. The latter being a little weak point on the headset overall, actually, as it feels a bit wobbly in the hands.

In an ideal world, it'd be nice to have some more features, but this is a more entry-to-mid range headset, and the sheer bang for buck value cannot be denied nonetheless.

Read more: Sennheiser GSP 300 review

EPOS | Sennheiser GSP 500

A premium Sennheiser headset with a best-in-class mic

Acoustic design: Around-ear | Cable length: 1.5m | Drivers: N/A | Weight: 12.6oz | Compatibility: PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mobile, Mac

Great mic

Excellent design and build

Bass is a bit thin

While it's not massively dissimilar to the GSP 300 headset above, the GSP 500 does manage to distinguish itself in some key areas. First, the microphone is excellent. Really excellent. As soon as I started using it, my teammates commented on the quality and clarity of it.

On that note, the presentation of teammates' voice audio is also great in the GSP 500s and better than the 300s overall - voices can be difficult for gaming headsets to master, but the GSP 500 is one of the best Sennheiser gaming headsets for this.

The design is similar to the 300s, sure, but the build quality is also great and worthy of the price tag; it's excellently solid, robust, and clamps to your head and ears incredibly comfortably. Even the suede-y ear cups are lovely. And on top of that, you of course get premium Sennheiser audio quality to go with it.

The downside? The bass is a little lacking, which is a shame, but also and just about a forgivable compromise given the quality elsewhere. You'll also be able to adapt, personalize, and enhance the GSP 500s if you use the headset in combination with one of the external sound cards available - the GSX 1200 Pro, particularly, and the new EPOS | Sennheiser GSX 300 (both only compatible with PC and Mac).

EPOS | Sennheiser GSP 670

The best premium Sennheiser headset

Truly brilliant sound quality

Exquisite range of audio and detail

Excellent design and fit

Quality mic

Incredibly expensive

No designated chat/in-game audio balancer

Although the GSP 370s make it somewhat hard to truly, truly go for the more expensive 670, if you're after supreme Sennheiser quality, then this is the headset for you. Its performance across games of any stripe, as well as media, is supreme. In any game, it doesn't matter what's going on or what the scenario or surroundings are, the GSP 670s will give you world-beating audio clarity, depth, breadth, and detail.

The price tag is a bit of a stumbling point - again, particularly when taking the 370s into consideration. However, if there is ever a sale price or discount (like our price-finding software will display here) then this would be a great acquisition. The lack of that killer feature, balancing between chat and in-game audio, is a bit of a pain on PS4, but on PC can be overcome easily enough.

All in, the fact remains that the GSP 670 is one of the best Sennheiser gaming headsets - and a seriously excellent gaming headset, period.

Read more: Sennheiser GSP 670 review

