SEGA will celebrate 15 years of Yakuza with a livestream and a peek at "future developments"

SEGA has revealed how it intends to celebrate 15 years of the Yakuza series, which includes a special livestream, interviews with its original voice cast, and announces what plans it has for the "future developments" of the fan-favourite franchise.

Shared via the company's Japanese social media channels, SEGA confirmed that on December 8, 2020 at 8pm local time (3am PT / 6am ET / 11am UK), it will deliver a "live broadcast program commemorating the 15th anniversary of Yakuza", including appearances from Japanese voice actors Takaya Kuroda and Kazuhiro Nakaya (thanks, PCGN ).

The description also teases that the celebrations will not only "look back on the history of 15 years", but will also "announce future developments", too.

ICYMI, one of the producers behind the hugely-successful Yakuza games has teased what SEGA series he might like to get involved with next … and his answer probably isn't what you expected it to be.

Appearing in an interview as part of a series marking SEGA's 60th - 60th! - anniversary, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio producer Daisuke Sato was asked which game from the Japanese company's extensive catalogue he might like to work on, and immediately answered that he'd "like to get involved" with a Sonic the Hedgehog "once at least".

"It's an IP that I haven't come to before. In the sense that I want to try it... well, Sonic," Sato said at the time. "After all, when you hear SEGA you think Sonic. I'd like to get involved once at least."

"Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a confident step in a different direction for Ryu Ga Gotoku’s series," we said in the GamesRadar+ Yakuza: Like a Dragon review . "An impactful combat system filled with whacky abilities stands tall against the action-based formula RGG perfected over nearly two decades, and newcomer Ichiban Kasuga and his friends come together as an excellent cast to leave a lasting impression."