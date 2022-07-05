Three fantastic Yakuza games are back on Xbox Game Pass right now

Three Yakuza games are suddenly back on Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox has announced (opens in new tab) that Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 are all coming back to Xbox Game Pass for both consoles and PC alike later today (July 5). That's three of the best action games ever made back on Xbox Game Pass, just like that.

When Yakuza 0, Kiwami, and Kiwami 2 all arrive on Xbox Game Pass, they'll also be available to play via cloud gaming. That means you can take the chronological first three adventures of Kiryu Kazuma and Goro Majima on the go with you wherever you want, whether it's via phone or laptop.

Phwoar, what an absolutely cracking announcement. The three Yakuza games were pulled from Xbox Game Pass late last year in 2021, and just as ever, neither Xbox nor Sega ever commented on why they were going away. Just like then, neither company has commented on why the three games have suddenly reappeared on the subscription service.

If you play the Yakuza games on Xbox Game Pass, you'll get the added bonus of a serotonin rush every time Friday rolls around and you see the Twitter account just below belt out another clip of Kiryu and Majima rocking out in Kamurocho. Trust me, it's just about the best way to round out a week there is.

Friday at last... pic.twitter.com/DEXUu798f6July 1, 2022 See more

Oh, and there's also DJMAX Respect V, Matchpoint, Road 96, Escape Academy, and Power Wash Simulator coming to Xbox Game Pass too. I think my editor wants me to mention those too.

