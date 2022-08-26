Kiryu turns into the Daddy of Dojima with this Yakuza 6 trick

A Yakuza player has discovered a wild new technique that allows Kiryu to strut.

The new earth-shattering speedrunning discovery renders all previously set records obsolete. We're sorry to all the speedrunners that are about to see their hard work utterly obliterated by Kiryu Kazuma strutting like a peacock around Kamurocho in Yakuza 6: The Song of Life.

New Kiryu tech: Dragon Strut pic.twitter.com/7UO4MtDrGHAugust 24, 2022 See more

If you were wondering whether this is a mod, it isn't. The player in question has uncovered this with some whacky analogue stick movements combined with Kiryu's dedicated sprint button, so everything you're seeing here is above board for future speedrunners.

Jokes aside, we would watch a full speedrun of Kiryu strutting around Kamurocho and Onomichi to complete Yakuza 6. Then again, the thought of making Kiryu strut around the latter location with baby Haruto in the earlier hours of the game sound pretty painstaking.

If you've never tried out the Yakuza saga, there's never been a better time to start than now. As PlayStation announced last month in July, every single Yakuza game is now available on PlayStation Plus, totalling eight fantastic games for subscribers at every level of the service to play. Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, Yakuza Kiwami 2, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon are available right now, whereas the Yakuza 3, 4, and 5 remasters, as well as Yakuza 6, are arriving at some point later this year.

Head over to our PS Plus tiers explained guide to see which level of PlayStation's revamped subscription service is the best fit for your gaming needs.