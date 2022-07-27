Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 could headline PS Plus Essential line-up for August

Several new PlayStation Plus Essential games seem to have leaked online before an official announcement.

Stop us if you've heard this one before: Dealabs (opens in new tab) user billbil-Kun has leaked the supposed new games set to be added to the PS Plus Essentials tier. This time, Yakuza: Like a Dragon's PS4 and PS5 versions are set to join the tier, an absolute must-play modern RPG from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio.

Elsewhere, the user claims Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 remasters will both be joining the subscription tier for PS Plus Essential users. Both games should be an excellent bonus for subscribers, even if we're unfortunately never getting remasters of the third and fourth games in the franchise.

Finally, the trio of new additions is rounded out by the original Little Nightmares. Developer Tarsier's original horror adventure is a standout of the genre, one of the best original horror games released over the past decade, you could say, and will be another must-play for PS Plus Essential tier users.

In all, it's a pretty stacked line-up for PS Plus Essential users. It's also a fantastic deal when you consider that these three games will all be offered to users on the cheapest subscription tier for PS Plus, opening up the action-packed Yakuza drama, skating antics, and horrific tales for bigger audiences. Considering PS Plus users were just offered Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade earlier this month, it's a great time for JRPG fans.

