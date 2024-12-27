Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza is longer than the last Yakuza spin-off, but it's not the dev's fault: "The volume increased by itself"
What else do you expect from Yakuza games?
The delightfully-named Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is set to be a little bigger than the last spin-off in the series, but it's not the developer's fault. Adding more stuff to Yakuza games is just too irresistible.
RGG Studios director Masayoshi Yokoyama has acknowledged that Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name was acclaimed partly because of its more compact structure and focused story, but despite the team's best efforts, Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is breaking that streak.
"It's more like the volume ended up increasing due to the story," Yokoyama said in an interview with Automaton, referring to the length of the main story, which is purportedly 30% longer than The Man Who Erased His Name's 13-ish hour playthrough. In true Yakuza fashion, the upcoming pirate-themed entry is also stuffed with zany side activities and mini-games - including one arcade classic's first ever port, returning pizza delivery runs, and what looks like another all-too-realistic dating sim - so running through everything could easily take us over 30 hours or so.
Yokoyama also explained that the developer could have padded out the playtime even more by adding fetch quests or other time-sinking detours, but Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is already big enough without any such tactics. "The map is huge, there's a bunch of places to visit, and there are still features we haven’t announced yet. The volume increased by itself."
Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii reuses some parts of Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth's humungous summery map, and adds all new areas from the surrounding islands we never got to see, so its inflated size is no surprise here.
The next Yakuza game is the most newcomer-friendly and “least shackled to past events in the Like A Dragon series” - all because main man Majima has dementia this time around.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
"If we spoiled Arcane, it would have been heartbreaking": League of Legends spin-off Teamfight Tactics had scripts 2 years ago, and went to extreme lengths to keep them secret
This PS1-style action horror game went straight on my Steam wishlist when I saw a ghostly samurai come out to parry the boss instead of just a dodge roll
Metaphor: ReFantazio director wants to turn it into "Atlus' third RPG series after Shin Megami Tensei and Persona"