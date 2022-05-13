Sega has more remakes and remasters in the works

Sega says it plans on releasing more remakes, remasters, and spinoffs in the fiscal year ending March 2023.

The company detailed its forecast for the next year in its latest financial results presentation (thanks, VG247), where it forecasts an increase in sales partly due to a "significant increase in new title lineups."

Further in the presentation, it's revealed that significant part of its strategy for new releases is to prolong the life of existing IP with remakes, remasters, spinoffs, and releases that change the theme of a Sega franchise. It references games like Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, and the Yakuza spinoff and Judgment sequel Lost Judgment as examples under this category.

All in all, Sega plans to release 13 new titles in the current fiscal year. We already know about 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Sonic Origins, Sonic Frontiers, Soul Hackers 2, and Two Point Campus, but there are apparently eight unannounced Sega titles launching in the next several months that we still don't know about, some of which are likely to be remakes, remasters, or spinoffs.

As for what titles specifically are being remade, remastered, or spinoffed, it's unclear. We've heard a pretty reliable rumor about a multiplatform remaster of Persona 3, but that remains unconfirmed. The good news is the whole lot of them is slated to launch before March 2023, so we likely won't need to wait long to find out.

Speaking of Persona, don't miss our exhaustive ranking of the best Persona games, and be sure to let us know on Twitter how much you agree with us!