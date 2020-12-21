Score some cheap PS4 games in these cracker Amazon Australia pre-Christmas deals

While any effort to buy a PS5 in Australia may be futile at present, the PS4 still has a lot of life in it, and there's never been a better time to stock up on some of its classics for very little cash. In the days leading to Christmas and the usual Boxing Day deals rush, Amazon Australia is offering loads of PS4 classics for as little as AU$12—and you can even get some of this year's biggest sellers for as little as AU29.

Case in point: The Last of Us Part II is currently going for AU$29, which is a nice AU$71 saving on the RRP. Naughty Dog's post-pandemic opus only released six months ago, so that's a substantial discount: it helps that it reviewed extremely well.

Aside from games (you can see a selection of the discounts below) the DualShock 4 is AU$48 delivered. At the time of writing four colours are available: green camo, red, white and midnight blue.

As for PS4 games, here are the current discounted highlights:

The Last of Us Part 2 | AU$29

Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition | AU$34

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order | AU$29

Borderlands 3 | AU$17

Days Gone | AU$19

Dreams | AU$19

Detroit Become Human | AU$18

Predator Hunting Grounds | AU$19

Spider-Man | AU$18

Horizon Zero Dawn | AU$12

God of War | AU$12

Uncharted 4 | AU$12

Gran Turismo Sport | AU$12

Rachet & Clank | AU$12

The Last of Us Remastered | AU$12

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time | AU$49

Ghost of Tsushima | AU$50

