Say hello to Marvel Vs. Capcom 3’s newest characters

Looks like we called it. Well, most of them at least. Capcom has just officially revealed 4 new characters for MVC3, 2 from Marvel and 2 from Capcom, but after looking at the trailer there’s definitely afifth character in there as well. As usual, Capcom has produced some gorgeous images for the characters, making them look uniquefor MVC3. Check them out:

Chun-Li

Could it really be aCapcom fighting game without Chun-Li? The Venus to Ryu’s Mars, she’s the delicate flower of the Street Fighter series, the delicate flower with thighs like redwoods that is.She uses so many kicks that even her fireball is a Kik(oken). Har har.

Doctor Doom

One of Marvel’s sweetest supervillains, fan favorite Dr. Doom was a shoe-in to return. We can only hope Victor Von Doom retains his awesome floating recliner kick that he had in MVC2. Fun fact: Rapper MF Doom takes his persona from Dr. Doom and even wears an identical mask when performing.

Trish

A recurring character from the Devil May Cry series, Trish is an on-again off-again ally that’s sometimes helping Dante and sometimes getting in his way depending on the game. In the games where she’s playable she’s a bit more melee focused than Dante which might suggest she’ll be more of an in-your-face rushdown character in MVC3

Super Skrull

Super Skrull, or Kl’rt if you want to impress the ladies, is a Marvel supervillain from the Skrull Empire who has been infused with the powers of the Fantastic Four. As is the case with all Skrulls he’s got the ability to shape shift and hypnotize people, though his weakness stems from the fact that his Fantastic Four powers are transmitted to him via a beam broadcast from the Skrull home world, so all you have to do to beat him is hold him in your left hand.

Viewtiful Joe



Above: Just in case you're blind, he's the one on the left. No, your other left

While he hasn’t been officially announced yet, the outline in this newly released logo is clearly that of Mr. Henshin A-Go-Go himself, Viewtiful Joe. Anyone who bothered to play Tatsunoko Vs. Capcom has a good idea of what Joe will likely play like, so get ready for a tiny character who’s really fast and hard to hit but deals relatively low damage.

July 21, 2010