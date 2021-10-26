Savage Spider-Man makes a monster out of Marvel's hero

Marvel is doubling down on the horror side of Spider-Man with a newly-announced comic book limited series titled Savage Spider-Man. This follows the digital-exclusive Spine-Tingling Spider-Man announced a week ago.

Writer Joe Kelly and artist Gerardo Sandoval are teaming up for the five-issue Savage Spider-Man, which will see Peter Parker turned into what Marvel describes as "a savage beast!"

"You may think you've seen a monstrous or vicious Spider-Man before, but never like this," Marvel's Spider-Man group editor Nick Lowe says in the announcement."This book is so intense that you're going to need to put it down between pages to get your breath back."

If you're thinking to yourself 'Hey, isn't Joe Kelly already writing a Spider-Man ongoing book, Non-Stop Spider-Man?' you would be correct - as there's news on that front: it's over.

Between the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on the summer 2020 shipping schedule and Non-Stop Spider-Man series artist Chris Bachalo contracting COVID-19 himself (he's okay now), that series had several delays - and was currently on hiatus.

(Image credit: Nick Bradshaw (Marvel Comics))

Now it seems Marvel is switching gears, with Joe Kelly's Spider-Man story continuing on from Non-Stop Spider-Man into this Savage Spider-Man limited series with new artist Gerardo Sandoval.

"Spider-Man is always a huge challenge to draw, he's not an easy character for an artist. But at the same time Spider-Man is a huge joy to draw and now we have a Savage Spider-Man who provides an even bigger challenge for an artist," says Sandoval.

"I have the pages that I am working on and I can say that I am doing my best work here for sure. Joe Kelly is the kind of writer that understands an artist needs enough room to create great illustrations and it makes my work easier and more fun. I really hope you enjoy this new book as much as I do!"

Savage Spider-Man #1 (of 5) goes on sale in February 2022.