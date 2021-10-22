Image Comics planning midnight release events for the return of Saga

We told you Saga's return would be big , and now that it’s confirmed Image Comics have begun plans to make it special.

Image Comics has revealed plans for midnight release parties at participating comic shops and bookstores at midnight on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 - or one minute after, when Saga #55's January 26 release date is officially here.

(For those who read comics digitally, comiXology usually posts new Image Comics between 3 a.m and 10 a.m. Eastern time on the day of release).

Saga #55 cover (Image credit: Fiona Staples (Image Comics))

“Saga launched at Image during the company's 20th anniversary in 2012, so it seems more than fitting that the series is returning to shops just in time for our 30th anniversary next year," Image Comics' CCO/publisher/co-owner Eric Stephenson said when Saga's return was announced. "I can think of few better ways to celebrate what Image is all about than by welcoming back one of the most incredible storytelling teams in comics history as they embark on the second half of a true epic-in-the-making."

"We're back! Saga returns in January with a massive double-sized issue, somehow still for our regular price of just $2.99," Vaughan posted on Instagram . "No cash-grab variant covers, no gimmicky renumbering, just more gloriously graphic sex and violence, as we begin the second half of the most epic adventure in comics. Thanks for your patience, Saga family!"

According to Image Comics, since its debut in 2012, Saga has sold over 6.8 million Saga books - from single issues to collections, across both print and digital platforms.

Saga #55 goes on sale on January 26, 2022 - or at midnight on January 25, if you're at one of these midnight events.