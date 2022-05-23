Russian Doll season 3: Everything we know so far about Netflix show's potential return

Russian Doll season 3 hasn't been confirmed just yet, but that doesn't mean it's not a possibility – we're optimists, after all.

"I know there has to be space left open for something beyond my limited imagination in this moment to know if that is still where the series begins, middles and ends," series star and co-creator Natasha Lyonne told The Hollywood Reporter back in 2019. "Maybe it's only two seasons. Maybe it's four seasons. Right now, it feels quite clearly that it is those three."

And there's more where that came from – we've put together everything Lyonne has mentioned about potential future installments of the Netflix show, as well as our own theories and predictions for what could be in store for Nadia and co. if they ever return to the small screen. So, without further ado, scroll on to find out everything we know so far about Russian Doll season 3. But be warned, there are major Russian Doll season 2 spoilers ahead.

(Image credit: Netflix)

As Russian Doll season 3 hasn't been commissioned yet, it's impossible to say when it could potentially arrive on Netflix. Season 1 premiered in February 2019, with season 2 following in April 2022, so it may be another three years before we see Nadia and Alan again.

Russian Doll season 3 plot

(Image credit: Netflix)

Lyonne has briefly spoken about a potential third season, telling Variety : "It feels like there’s an idea cooking for season 3. And it would be really fun if it was one of those shows where, five years later, it’s like, 'No, wait a second! I think we’ve got another idea for a few episodes.' I would love to see that for Russian Doll. 'Oh, wait, I think we’ve got an idea of our original movie now. It’s been 20 years later.' I don’t think I’ll ever be done with this show. It depends a lot about appetite and reception."

Russian Doll season 3 cast

(Image credit: Netflix)

It wouldn't be Russian Doll without Nadia, played by Natasha Lyonne. Alan, played by Charlie Barnett, is also a vital part of the story, acting as foil to Nadia as well as a much-needed ally. It's also likely that Nadia's friends Maxine (Greta Lee) and Lizzy (Rebecca Henderson) will return, but as to whether we see Nadia's mother Nora (Chloë Sevigny) or Ruth (Annie Murphy in the past, Elizabeth Ashley in the present), that depends on whether we travel back in time again as both characters are now dead.

Horse (Brendan Sexton III) is likely to show up again in any future seasons, too – he seems to always make an appearance when things start getting weird for Nadia. We still don't know very much about him, other than the fact that he appears to be homeless, but could he be linked to Nadia's time looping-slash-traveling misadventures? Well, hopefully season 3 might answer that question, if it gets made.

