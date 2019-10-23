Rumours suggest "unexpected news" about a Sony first-party game is incoming

The online world is currently abuzz with rumours suggesting we may soon hear some "unexpected news" about a Sony first party title soon. It all began earlier today when Daniel Ahmad posted a tweet saying something will soon be revealed.

Others — including Kotaku's Jason Schreier — have chipped in since suggesting it could possibly mean an upcoming release from Sony may be delayed.

While it's all quite mysterious at the moment, thoughts immediately jumped to Ghost of Tsushima, but since that doesn't even have an unofficial release date yet, it's hard to say. There's also been some speculation surrounding whether it relates to The Last of Us Part 2, but the release date for that was only recently announced last month during a State of Play livestream. Another first party game is Dreams, which is currently still in early access, but it seems pretty unlikely that it might relate to Media Molecule's title.

Ghost of Tsushima is probably the most likely culprit out of all the Sony first party games. The last we saw of Sucker Punch's open world action adventure game was back in 2018 when an extended look at the gameplay was shown during E3. Set in 1274, Ghost of Tsushima follows the story of the last Samurai on Tsushima island who sets out to defeat the Mongols who have invaded Japan. Since our last look at the game, everything's been a bit quiet, leaving many to question if or when we'll see it in action again and get to play it. It seems more likely that it will land on the next-gen console, with the recent announcement that the PS5 is set to release Holiday 2020.

As is the nature of rumours, we don't know anything for certain at this stage. While everyone is talking about delays, there's always the possibility that the "unexpected news" might not necessarily relate to a delay at all, but that remains to be seen.

