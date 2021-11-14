Rocket League season 5 kicks off next week

Rocket League Season 5 will be live on November 17 with a new Arena variant, a new competitive season, rocket pass, "and more".

"Starbase Arc has been INVADED!" teases Psyonix in a news post on the official website. "An evil force has taken control of the classic Arena, and has turned it into a new, dark soccar pitch known as Starbase Arc (Aftermath)."

Premium pass holders will instantly unlock the new vehicle Nexus, whilst the day after the new content goes live, players can look forward to a new time-limited mode "with a new twist on Heatseeker". Check out the video teaser below:

"Blast off into Rocket League Season 5!" exclaims an animated video description. "Assemble your squadron and shoot for the moon in the new Arena, Starbase Arc (Aftermath). Take control of the newest futuristic car, Nexus, in the Season 5 Rocket Pass, and earn Pro Rewards beyond Tier 70! Plus, fly into the new Competitive Season and climb the bracket in Competitive Tournaments. Listen to a reimagining of "Player Of Games" by Grimes featured in the trailer and made just for Rocket League Season 5!"

The Season 5 Rocket Pass is apparently "packed full of otherworldly items like the Spacedirt Paint Finish, Hyperspace Animated Decal that transform with your car's speed" as well as a new "Goal Explosion that is ready to fully take over: Cosmosis". The full roster of goodies will be available to view in the pass – and its premium variant, of course - from November 16.

And don't forget, the start of a new season means an end to the current. That means the competitive season rewards will be distributed shortly after season 5 begins.

Did you catch Rocket League's recent shaken and not stirred movie tie-in? Last month, Leaguers had the chance to play as the Aston Martin Valhalla from No Time To Die .

The Bond 007 Collection also gave you the chance to purchase the Aston Martin DB5, while you could complete special challenges to secure the 007 Aston Martin DB5 Player Banner, Agent 007 Avatar Border, and the 00 Agent Player Title.