Rocket League Haunted Hallows brings the Ghostbusters back to the game

Ghostbusters gear is returning to Rocket League. With Halloween just around the corner, items inspired by the 80s classic are coming back to the game for its Haunted Hallows event, which begins later today.

Completing in-game challenges will offer players access to a whole collection of Ghostbuster-themed items, from ectoplasmic boosts to a topper based on the famous slimer. If you're happy to drop some real cash on your cosmetics, you can also buy items from previous crossovers, including the Ecto-1 car. There's even a whole suite of items based around the Stay Puft Marshmallow man, from an intimidating goal explosion to wheels emblazoned with a particularly chubby-looking take on the fluffy monstrosity. Even if you're not a Ghostbusters fan, you can earn Golden Pumpkins throughout the event, which you can use to grab some select not-so-spooky items.

While the event itself runs for two weeks, you'll only have one week each to take advantage of the two Limited Time Modes that Psyonix is bringing back to the game. Haunted Heatseeker is a spooky variant on one of Rocket League's best mode which takes places in the new Haunted Urban Arena this week. It'll be replaced next week by Spike Rush, which will be played on night-time map variants.

Haunted Hallows starts at 09:00 PDT/12:00 ET/17:00 BST today, and runs for two weeks, drawing to an end on November 2, so you better get hunting those ghosts pretty soon.

