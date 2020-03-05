Cryptic new Rick and Morty teaser suggests season 4 announcement could be imminent

There’s no Rick and Morty season 4 announcement just yet, but we could be inching ever closer to one. Another teaser has recently appeared on social media, following on from last week’s bizarro world version of everyone’s favourite dimension-hopping grandpa/grandson duo. And it all points to Adult Swim building up hype for a Rick and Morty season 4 return date after an agonising three-month wait.

First, you’ll want to watch the cryptic teaser for yourself. It’s wonderfully weird, and sees Morty’s eyeballs fall through his mouth and out of a liquor bottle. From there, it ends up snaking its way through Rick’s digestive system before exploding on a house. See? Told you it was weird.

It’s the eye emoji that accompanies the 10-second clip that should set tongues wagging, however. As anyone who’s ever picked up a phone should know, they’re the universal symbol for something big happening.

Either the show’s creators are entering full-on trolling mode at this point, especially in light of the short period between this and the previous original teaser, or the hype train is gearing up to leave the station. I know what one I’m hoping for.

Predictably, the replies are littered with those wanting to hear about the sixth Rick and Morty season 4 episode. For now, no dice – just a set of eyeballs, and what looks to be an End of Evangelion tribute. Honestly? We’ll take it… for now.

