Rian Johnson's Star Wars trilogy is still happening

A Star Wars trilogy from Rian Johnson is still in the works, it's been confirmed.

Sariah Wilson interviewed Johnson, and afterwards took to Twitter to reassure everyone that The Last Jedi director's Star Wars spin-off trilogy is still happening.

The tweet read: "I'm just going to post this now because I can see that I'm going to get a lot of requests – Yes, Rian's SW trilogy is still on. No dates or timelines because he has other projects going on, but it is happening. THAT IS ALL I KNOW ABOUT IT."

I'm just going to post this now because I can see that I'm going to get a lot of requests - Yes, Rian's SW trilogy is still on. No dates or timelines because he has other projects going on, but it is happening.THAT IS ALL I KNOW ABOUT IT. 😁😁😁February 16, 2021

After Disney Investor Day came and went with no news of the trilogy among the many, many projects announced, speculation arose that Johnson's trio of films were off the table.

Luckily, though, it seems the trilogy is still planned – but we probably won't get to see any of it for a while, considering there's apparently no set timeline for the project.

"One story told over three movies," Johnson said of his pitch for the trilogy back in 2017. "Go new places, meet new folks, come up with a new story to tell in the Star Wars universe. The sky's the limit… and they really responded to that." It seems that, whatever Johnson's trilogy eventually includes, we won't have seen anything quite like it before.

There's plenty of Star Wars headed our way in the meantime, with The Mandalorian season 3, The Book of Boba Fett, and a live-action Ahsoka series starring Rosario Dawson just some of the Disney Plus spin-off shows in the works – and a Patty Jenkins-directed film titled Rogue Squadron in development, too. Taika Waititi and Kevin Feige are also both working on Star Wars films, and then there's also Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi starring Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, Rangers of the New Republic… This list is very nearly endless.

While you wait for more from the galaxy far, far away, check out our complete guide to the many upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.